PFF Ranks 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Alongside Patrick Mahomes

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is tied for eighth in the NFL with an overall PFF grade of 90.6, placing him alongside three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

This season, the 49ers have seen Purdy in only about half of their games due to turf toe injuries he sustained in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, the same team that later ended their season.

Despite limited action, the numbers suggest that Purdy has been performing at the same level as Mahomes since the 2023 season.

San Francisco 49ers placed under 'Things to Like' category

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

PFF carried out research and ranked every NFL team's quarterback "need" entering the 2026 offseason.

PFF listed the 49ers and Purdy under “Things to Like,” indicating the organization doesn’t need to worry about replacing him or changing quarterbacks, given his eighth-place standing in the PFF overall grade.

While many argue that the 49ers’ system — driven largely by Kyle Shanahan’s playcalling and scheme — can elevate almost any quarterback, what Brock Purdy has done above and beyond previous signal-callers, most notably Jimmy Garoppolo, warrants praise. Over the past three seasons, Purdy’s 90.6 PFF overall grade is tied for eighth in the NFL alongside Patrick Mahomes. Purdy doesn’t possess Mahomes’ arm talent or off-script playmaking ability, but he wins with mastery of the system, strong accuracy and an ability to consistently limit negative plays. John Kosko, Pro Football Focus

Kosko notes one key distinction about Purdy: he is producing at levels higher than Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy has proven to be the better quarterback, and that was evident after the 2023 season.

But it’s the last two seasons that truly stand out for Purdy. In 2024, the 49ers struggled to a disastrous 6–11 record, with multiple injuries derailing their season -- most notably Christian McCaffrey, who played just four games.

Yet in 2025, in a complete reversal of fortunes, the 49ers lost nearly everyone on offense except McCaffrey. Deebo Samuel had departed for the Washington Commanders, and Brandon Aiyuk chose not to play football even after recovering from his injuries. But they made the playoffs. partially because of Purdy and backup quarterback Mac Jones.

Based on the metrics, Purdy ranks as the eighth-best quarterback in the NFL and earns a salary among the league’s top seven. The balance between his performance and pay underscores just how influential he has become.

With him at the helm, the 49ers are singularly focused on bringing another Super Bowl to the City by the Bay.

