49ers Survive Ugly, Beat Tampa 23-20
“I was such an ugly kid... When I played in the sandbox, the cat kept covering me up.” – Rodney Dangerfield
The 49ers played their ugliest game in years, taking turns with the Bucs in giving the game away, as San Francisco escaped Tampa with a 23-20 win.
Christian McCaffrey played over 80% of the snaps and had over 100 yards of total offense. A big chunk of it on a 30-yard back foot moon shot from Brock Purdy that illustrated the inherent trust between the two. In the run game though, McCaffrey averaged just three yards a pop on 13 carries.
More importantly, McCaffrey didn’t have the expected impact in the red zone, as the Niners only scored one touchdown in three tries.
The Niners hoped McCaffrey would turn the season around, maybe he will as he gets to true game shape. In his opener though, this was the same Niner offense we’ve seen all year.
As the team dusts off the sand from Dangerfield’s cat, there’s only one more game (Seattle next week) before the schedule gets much harder.
GAME BALLS
Brock Purdy - 25-36 for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, there were too many off-target throws, but he also made the throws that won the game.
George Kittle – Tampa takes the lead and Kittle responds with a 33 yard YAC play, plus the toe-tapping touchdown in the corner for the go-ahead score.
Ricky Pearsall – His first career touchdown showing elite acceleration, along with some key catches.
Jauan Jennings –Seven catches for 93 yards, nearly all of them clutch and high-effort.
Deommodore Lenoir – Seven tackles as the Niner secondary held the Tampa receivers to four catches for 28 yards.
De’Vondre Campbell – His best game of the year with seven tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed.
PENALTY FLAGS
Jake Moody – He made the game-winner (barely) but shanked three more that an NFL kicker should hit. Fans are asking about Anders Carlson and Matthew Wright. Moody has a booming leg, but without accuracy it’s of questionable value. If he wasn’t a foolish third-round pick, he would have already been let go.
Brian Schneider – Yet another special teams mistake that nearly lost the game. It’s hard to imagine Schneider returning to coach next year.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are fond of wishing things into being. Sitting on their hands at the trade deadline implied they expected the return of McCaffrey and eventually Dre Greenlaw to be what the team needed.
One game into that gamble, it’s not looking good. 1-3 in the red zone and three yards a carry for McCaffrey. Granted let him get to full game shape, but it may also be that this injury has changed his game.
The bottom line remains this is a .500 team that is inconsistent and vulnerable. There is no signature win, and they have yet to beat a quality team.
This year is looking like a transition season not contention. There are good pieces, there are great players who can step up and carry the team, and this rookie class is impressive. Yet there are too many negatives. This team struggles, endures, then shoots itself in the foot. The dominance of past years is gone.
Their execution and consistency need to elevate soon or the playoffs will be out of reach.