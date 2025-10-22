All 49ers

49ers tied to 8 trade targets at 3 positions before Nov. 4 deadline

The 49ers could be quite active at the trade deadline.

Parker Hurley

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be active during the trade deadline, maybe more than any other team. ESPN recently listed the 25 best players with a chance to be traded before the trade deadline, and the 49ers were tied to eight different players. 

Edge Rushers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91).
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey Hendrickson 

The 49ers have consistently been tied to Hendrickson, who ESPN gives a 20% chance of being traded. ESPN also ties the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts to Hendrickson. This will come down to price and whether Cincinnati can stay in the playoff hunt. 

Jaelen Phillips 

Phillips has started to pick up some trade steam towards the 49ers in recent weeks, and he has a better chance of being traded, sitting at 30%. ESPN includes the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as potential suitors. 

Arden Key 

Key makes the most sense for the 49ers for a lot of reasons. ESPN also has him at 40% likely to be traded, the most of the group. They view the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles as other options for Key, but the familiarity with him has made Lynch comfortable here. 

Kinglsey Enagbare 

Enagbare has just a 25% of being traded based on these projections, and he would just be a depth add anyway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another team that may outbid San Francisco here. 

Interestingly enough, they also listed Jermaine Johnson and Arnold Ebekitie in their top 25, but did not tie the 49ers to them. Both should be considered, though. 

Linebackers

Logan Wilson,
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Logan Wilson 

ESPN gives the Bengals a 60% chance of trading Wilson after rookie Barrett Carter took his starting spot. Can the 49ers outbid Dallas, Buffalo, and Indianapolis for a former starter?

Christian Harris 

Harris has also fallen out of favor in Houston, and ESPN gives the Texans a 30% chance of trading for him. With Dallas as another potential suitor, it appears that any linebacker trade will also have Dallas in the mix.

Pass Catchers

Chris Olave,
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mark Andrews

This one is very surprising. George Kittle is healthy, and even Jake Tonges flashed at times. They are supposed to get Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk back, so while they are thin at pass catcher, an aging tight end makes no sense. He only has a 20% chance of being traded. 

Chris Olave 

ESPN has Olave at 20% as well. In this case, Olave is young and talented enough that adding him for the right price makes sense, regardless of what the room currently looks like.

Published
