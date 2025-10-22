49ers tied to 8 trade targets at 3 positions before Nov. 4 deadline
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be active during the trade deadline, maybe more than any other team. ESPN recently listed the 25 best players with a chance to be traded before the trade deadline, and the 49ers were tied to eight different players.
Edge Rushers
Trey Hendrickson
The 49ers have consistently been tied to Hendrickson, who ESPN gives a 20% chance of being traded. ESPN also ties the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts to Hendrickson. This will come down to price and whether Cincinnati can stay in the playoff hunt.
Jaelen Phillips
Phillips has started to pick up some trade steam towards the 49ers in recent weeks, and he has a better chance of being traded, sitting at 30%. ESPN includes the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs as potential suitors.
Arden Key
Key makes the most sense for the 49ers for a lot of reasons. ESPN also has him at 40% likely to be traded, the most of the group. They view the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles as other options for Key, but the familiarity with him has made Lynch comfortable here.
Kinglsey Enagbare
Enagbare has just a 25% of being traded based on these projections, and he would just be a depth add anyway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another team that may outbid San Francisco here.
Interestingly enough, they also listed Jermaine Johnson and Arnold Ebekitie in their top 25, but did not tie the 49ers to them. Both should be considered, though.
Linebackers
Logan Wilson
ESPN gives the Bengals a 60% chance of trading Wilson after rookie Barrett Carter took his starting spot. Can the 49ers outbid Dallas, Buffalo, and Indianapolis for a former starter?
Christian Harris
Harris has also fallen out of favor in Houston, and ESPN gives the Texans a 30% chance of trading for him. With Dallas as another potential suitor, it appears that any linebacker trade will also have Dallas in the mix.
Pass Catchers
Mark Andrews
This one is very surprising. George Kittle is healthy, and even Jake Tonges flashed at times. They are supposed to get Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk back, so while they are thin at pass catcher, an aging tight end makes no sense. He only has a 20% chance of being traded.
Chris Olave
ESPN has Olave at 20% as well. In this case, Olave is young and talented enough that adding him for the right price makes sense, regardless of what the room currently looks like.