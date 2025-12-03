4 49ers players who do not want the bye week to come

The bye week likely came at the right time for a lot of San Francisco 49ers. It was a late bye week and plenty of players are going through the typical injuries faced in the NFL. A week away from the stress can help as well. However, some players may be thinking that the bye week could have come at a different time.

George Kittle

George Kittle was out for essentially the first seven weeks of the season. He was eased back for a few weeks and did not quite produce until Week 10. However, he has been the prime George Kittle over the last four weeks. Only Trey McBride has more yards over that span, and he leads all tight ends in yards per route run since Week 10. Kittle is healthy, he is hot, and he does not need a bye week right now.

Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings would have done anything for a bye week in the first seven games of the season. He was playing through multiple injuries, the pass game was weak, and he was not helping on the field. However, Jennings has completely turned his year around since Week 8. He is up from 1.12 yards per route run in the first seven games to 1.73. Now that he is healthy and playing well, he is looking at the bye week and wondering where it was when he needed it.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell played just 17 snaps in the first eight weeks of the season, so you could say that he is one of the freshest players on the 49ers. He also has four weeks since Week 9 and three in the past two games, signalling that there is no hotter player, either. Last week was a season-high in snaps, and he seems to be ramped up and at his best right now. Ferrell may not mind a bye week, but he certainly does not need it right now.

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha missed the first five games of the season as he recovered from an ACL injury. He spent the first two weeks of his return as a role player, getting about half of the defensive snaps. So, in all, he has only started for six games. His last two have been his best, too. It might feel like the train finally started to get rolling for Mustapha, and now he has to slow it down and start back up again.

