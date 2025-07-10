49ers Tight End Overview: Added Depth Behind George Kittle in 2025
The San Francisco 49ers added a few free agents this offseason to bolster the depth of their tight end room heading into 2025. After George Kittle, how does the group stack up?
George Kittle
Kittle remains one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and a central figure in the 49ers’ offense. Entering his age-32 season, expectations are still at an All-Pro level. His ability to dominate as both a receiver and blocker continues to set the tone for Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.
Luke Farrell
The 49ers surprised some by signing Farrell to a modest free-agent deal despite his limited receiving résumé with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Farrell’s value comes as a reliable blocker, a skill the 49ers clearly covet, and he figures to have a defined role in the offense even if he’s not catching many passes.
Ross Dwelley
Dwelley returns to San Francisco after a one-year stint with the Falcons. A 49er from 2018–2023, he knows the system and his role well. While he’s unlikely to see much action in the passing game, his familiarity and blocking make him a dependable depth piece. The addition of both Farrell and Dwelley may speak to the team leaning into the run more.
Brayden Willis
A 2023 seventh-round pick, Willis has logged just 81 offensive snaps over two seasons but has carved out a role on special teams. That should help him secure a spot at the back end of the roster again in 2025.
Jake Tonges
Tonges spent last season on the practice squad and returns to compete for a place on the 53-man roster or practice squad again this summer.
Mason Pline
Like Tonges, Pline was on the 49ers’ practice squad in 2024 and will try to earn a return trip in 2025.