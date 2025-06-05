What George Kittle Thinks of New 49ers TE Luke Farrell so far
A new tight end was signed this offseason by the San Francisco 49ers in order to strengthen the position.
And no, I am not referring to Ross Dwelley. The 49ers signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell in free agency.
The hope is that the 49ers have finally found an adequate No. 2 tight end to play alongside George Kittle. Farrell is a proven blocker, but an unproven receiver.
I'd imagine the 49ers like him for his blocking so that Kittle can be freed up to run more routes. Recently, Kittle was asked about his early thoughts on his new tight end running mate.
"One, I like that he's a big dude. I'm a huge fan of that," Kittle said. "He's got great tape from what I've seen and what I have seen in the past. He's excited to be here... I'm excited to get to work with him too. It's fun, and he's an experienced guy too. He's played a lot of reps, so it's not like you're teaching a rookie."
"Luke's doing a great job. I'm really looking forward to training camp with him when we're actually in pads and we can actually run block. Run blocking with no pads on doesn't make sense to me, but we'll get through it."
The fact that Kittle said he is excited about run blocking with Farrell only reinforces the notion that he was signed to help block. So, you can anticipate more receiver activity from Kittle.
It is about time. The last two seasons, Kittle hasn't been utilized as much as he should. Even last year, he could've been more of a factor, despite putting up an All-Pro season.
2025 should be another year for Kittle to be a monster, with Farrell relieving him of some blocking duties.