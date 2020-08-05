49ers to Sign Dion Jordan

The 49ers moved quickly.

Just a day after they worked out two free-agent edge rushers, the 49ers are expected to sign one of them -- Dion Jordan, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The other edge rusher they worked out was Ziggy Ansah.

Jordan, 30, was the third pick in the 2013 draft, and he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins. But he played only two seasons in Miami, because the NFL suspended him for the 2015 season for using performance-enhancing drugs, and he subsequently sat out the 2016 season, too.

Since then, Jordan has played for the Seahawks and Raiders in two unsuccessful attempts to revive his career. In 50 career games, he has recorded just 10.5 sacks. But he’s relatively fresh for a 30-year old, for what it’s worth, because he missed two seasons.

I presume Jordan agreed to a veteran’s minimum deal with the 49ers. If I’m correct, there’s no guarantee Jordan even will make the 53-man roster, although he has a good chance.

The other edge rusher the 49ers worked out, Ansah, is 31 and has 50.5 sacks in 91 career games. He used to be a monster pass rusher. But the past two seasons, he has been injured and ineffective, and has recorded just 6.5 sacks total. He was practically useless last season for the Seahawks. Perhaps the 49ers feel Jordan has more left in the tank than him. Or perhaps Jordan simply costs less money.

We’ll find out more next time Kyle Shanahan or Robert Saleh speaks to the media.