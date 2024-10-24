49ers Unlikely to Face Cowboys Star Player in Week 8
The Week 8 Sunday night matchup with the Cowboys is getting easier for the 49ers.
Star pass rusher Micah Parsons did not practice on Thursday due to his ankle injury. That makes it unlikely for him to be available when the Cowboys square off with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Parsons has been dealing with this ankle injury since Week 5 against the Giants.
Parsons hasn't been much of a factor against the 49ers. Still, he is a player that the 49ers wouldn't mind being absent. It will only make defeating the Cowboys easier to accomplish. They need a victory to avoid losing two games in a row, especially since they head into their Bye Week after.
Going into the Bye with another loss at home in primetime will dampen the mood more for the 49ers. A win, especially if it is dominant, can be a season-saver for them. That is because their loss to the Chiefs in Week 7 was extremely demoralizing. There wasn't much of anything positive the 49ers did in that game.
It makes defeating the Cowboys, ideally a convincing one, desperately needed. They need it to get back to an even win/loss record and for their spirits. That way they can feel like they have their swagger back. It feels like they lost some of that. A loss isn't necessarily the end of the world for the 49ers, but it would be another gut punch. A punch that could have repercussions on their season.
The Cowboys have been a team the 49ers have owned for the last three seasons. If there is any team that can provide a perfect bounce-back game for them it is the Cowboys. With Parsons most likely inactive, it emphasizes the need for a win even more. The 49ers should be able to get it and become squared with their record going into their Week 9 Bye.