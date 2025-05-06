All 49ers

The 49ers were Split on Whether to Draft Wide Receiver Jacob Cowing

Sounds like Cowing needs a big offseason or he might not make the team.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) on a runback against Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) on a runback against Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

This probably is not what Jacob Cowing wanted to hear.

The 49ers drafted Jacob Cowing in Round 4 last year. He was the second wide receiver the 49ers had taken after Ricky Pearsall in Round 1. During the season, Cowing returned punts but not particularly well. As a receiver, the 49ers hardly ever used him. He got six targets and four catches.

This week on Chris Simms' Podcast, 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that the 49ers weren't 100 percent sold on taking Cowing with that pick.

"There are some gnarly close calls," Lynch said. "Last year in the fourth round, we took a receiver, Jacob Cowing. We were having trade discussions, so we got down to like 1:45. Then, it was going to be Cowing or a linebacker. Kyle and I like listening to our scouts. So I'm like, 'Kyle, we gotta go.' And he like, 'No, we've got 45 seconds.' So I said, 'OK, show of hands, who likes the linebacker and who likes Cowing.'

"And it was really close, like right down the middle. I'm like, 'Kyle, we're going.' And he's like, 'Hold on, we have plenty of time.' Thirty seconds left. Another show of hands. Now there's 20 seconds. And he says, 'One more time, throw them up.' I get the decision. I turn it in. I think we went down to like two seconds before we got the pick in. And you can forfeit your pick. So that was the closest call we've ever had. That was a little hairy."

Lynch has said numerous times this offseason that the 49ers do their best in the draft when they have consensus. Consensus has been his word of the offseason. Clearly, the 49ers didn't have consensus or conviction when they took Cowing. They weren't "convicted" about him, as Lynch would say.

Unsurprisingly, this year the 49ers drafted another wide receiver in Round 4 -- Jordan Watkins. I'm guessing they had consensus when they took him.

Sounds like Cowing needs a big offseason or he might not make the team.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News