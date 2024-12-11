All 49ers

49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Explains Why He's Struggling

"You read what you read. A little frustrated for sure."

Grant Cohn

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The only player on the 49ers who was frustrated after their win over the Bears this Sunday seemed to be Deebo Samuel.

He gained only 35 yards from scrimmage. He essentially was a nonfactor in an offensive explosion. The 49ers scored 38 points in spite of his eight touches. They might have scored more points if they had given his touches to someone else.

And yet, the day after the game, he posted, "Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!"

On Tuesday, he discussed his feelings further in the 49ers locker room. Here's what he said.

Q: You had a tweet that got a lot of attention the other day. Do you care to expand on your feelings?

SAMUEL: "You read what you read. A little frustrated for sure."

Q: Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy said that you guys talk daily. Is getting touches and things like that something that is discussed?

SAMUEL: "Oh yeah, 100 percent."

Q: Do you think that your more modest rushing numbers this year are because teams aren't surprised?

SAMUEL: "Yeah, they're not surprised anymore. We've been doing it for almost three years now. There's a 50-50 chance when I'm in the backfield that I'm getting a handoff or running a route. They kind of have a good sense of what's going on."

Q: Do you sense that whenever you get the ball, there are three or four guys waiting for you?

SAMUEL: "There are three or four guys waiting no matter who has the ball."

Q: You've been doing this a long time. You know it's kind of cyclical when it comes to getting touches. You expect it to come back around for you, right?

SAMUEL: "When it comes, it comes."

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News