49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Explains Why He's Struggling
The only player on the 49ers who was frustrated after their win over the Bears this Sunday seemed to be Deebo Samuel.
He gained only 35 yards from scrimmage. He essentially was a nonfactor in an offensive explosion. The 49ers scored 38 points in spite of his eight touches. They might have scored more points if they had given his touches to someone else.
And yet, the day after the game, he posted, "Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!"
On Tuesday, he discussed his feelings further in the 49ers locker room. Here's what he said.
Q: You had a tweet that got a lot of attention the other day. Do you care to expand on your feelings?
SAMUEL: "You read what you read. A little frustrated for sure."
Q: Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy said that you guys talk daily. Is getting touches and things like that something that is discussed?
SAMUEL: "Oh yeah, 100 percent."
Q: Do you think that your more modest rushing numbers this year are because teams aren't surprised?
SAMUEL: "Yeah, they're not surprised anymore. We've been doing it for almost three years now. There's a 50-50 chance when I'm in the backfield that I'm getting a handoff or running a route. They kind of have a good sense of what's going on."
Q: Do you sense that whenever you get the ball, there are three or four guys waiting for you?
SAMUEL: "There are three or four guys waiting no matter who has the ball."
Q: You've been doing this a long time. You know it's kind of cyclical when it comes to getting touches. You expect it to come back around for you, right?
SAMUEL: "When it comes, it comes."