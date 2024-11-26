49ers Will Start Brandon Allen vs. Bills if Brock Purdy Can't Play
Brandon Allen's first start with the 49ers didn't go so well.
He made some nice throws, but he fumbled twice, threw an interception and the offense scored just 10 points. Considering it was his first start in three years plus he has a broken middle finger on his non-throwing hand, he played admirably.
But it's weird that he played in the first place.
The 49ers also have Joshua Dobbs who started 12 games last season and doesn't have any broken fingers.
And yet, Allen will start again next week if Purdy can't play according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"I thought Brandon did some real good things," Shanahan said on Monday. "He had one real bad decision at the beginning of the game, early, where he threw it to Quay Walker, and fortunately, that guy dropped it. But I thought he made some big plays in the game that gave us a chance to get back into it. Him going across the board and getting that touchdown to George Kittle, he had a couple big third downs, I thought he had a hell of a throw the one that Deebo Samuel tipped and ended up being intercepted. I think his two toughest plays were a keeper on second-and-seven where he slipped right before he threw it and the next play, I think, was that pick. But what he does have to do better is protect the ball in the pocket. The ball was on the ground too much."
MY TAKE: It's hard to expect a player with a broken finger to hold the ball securely, especially when it's cold and raining. I'm just saying.