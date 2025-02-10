49ers WR Deebo Samuel Seems to Want to Play for the Denver Broncos
On Super Bowl Sunday, it was reported that Deebo Samuel told the 49ers he wants to be traded during his exit meetings. The 49ers apparently have granted him and his agent permission to seek a trade.
And it appears the Denver Broncos are high on Samuel's list of preferred destinations.
First, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing an orange Broncos jersey. Then, he went on his podcast and was asked which team in the NFL could be special next season.
"I can say Denver," Samuel said without hesitation. "Bo Nix is playing really, really good ball right now. Their defense is outrageous. You got Patrick Surtain II out there who's I would say the best at the position right now. Probably been for the past two years. I just think you need a couple more pieces and it'll be what it needs to be, and just have to get past Pat Mahomes every year."
I'm guessing Samuel thinks he's the piece the Broncos are missing. And I'm sure he hopes that an offensive guru such as Sean Payton sees value in him.
But I'm not so sure the Broncos would want Samuel. They might prefer to draft a wide receiver, someone who's younger, faster, quicker, cheaper, more explosive, hungrier, a better route runner and a better teammate than Samuel.
At this point in Samuel's career, his best position is kick returner. As a running back, he averaged 3.2 yards per carry last season. And as a wide receiver, he can't get open on his own.