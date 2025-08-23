49ers WR Jauan Jennings Posts Cryptic Message on Social Media
Jauan Jennings has been missing in action since the fourth day of training camp.
The 49ers say his absence is injury-related -- he allegedly has a calf strain. But he hasn't said a word publicly since Adam Schefter reported that Jennings informed the 49ers that he wanted an extension or a trade.
That was a month ago, and the 49ers still haven't budged. So Saturday, the morning of their final preseason game, Jennings finally broke his silence by posting this on Instagram.
Jennings posted lyrics from a song called "Move On," which seems to be exactly what he's doing. Moving on from the idea that he has a future with the 49ers.
For the record, the 49ers haven't acknowledged that Jennings is holding in. Their story is that he's showing up to the facility daily and undergoing treatment for an injured calf. This post lends credence to the thought that his absence is financially motivated.
The 49ers probably won't extend Jennings -- not after signing Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson and spending a first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall. They probably hope to have Jennings for one more season before he bolts next year during free agency. They're prepared for him to leave.
That's probably why they insist he's injured. They're giving him a way to return to the team without an extension or a bruised ego. He can show up Week 1 and simply say that he's healthy. He won't have to admit to the media that he dropped his ultimatum.
But now, Jennings is going public with his displeasure, which could mean he has accepted that the 49ers won't extend him, and so now he wants to force his way out. He wouldn't be the first NFL player to do something like that.
If the 49ers were to trade Jennings, they probably wouldn't get anything more than a fourth-round draft pick. Maybe they could get a third-rounder if they threw in a pick of their own. And that's not a large return. If the 49ers deal Jennings for a third-day pick next year, people might question the 49ers' commitment to winning this season.
But keeping a player against his will could tear apart the locker room. The 49ers don't need Jennings' negative energy affecting the rest of the team. If they don't extend him, it would be in their interest as well as his to trade him.
