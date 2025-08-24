5 49ers who may have locked down roster spots in 2025 preseason finale
The final preseason game is all about finding out who will be rounding out the roster and making the team as the roster trims from 90 to 53 in the following days. Some players had chances and did not take advantage, but a few players improved their chances to make the roster in the preseason finale.
Robbie Chosen
Chosen may have been a lock by default due to the injuries around. Brandon Aiyuk, Demarcus Robinson, and Jacob Cowing will all be out for week one, opening multiple roster spots. Still, Chosen did have competition to step into the role, and he was the best option.
Chosen led the 49ers in receiving this preseason with nine catches for 117 yards. He is experienced, he knows the offense, and he can play week one. He not only made the team, but he is likely going to start.
Drew Moss
Drew Moss has had an excellent preseason, and he topped it off with another strong performance in week three. This is less about fear of another team poaching him and more about the lack of depth at the position. Dominick Puni is likely to miss week one, and Ben Bartch has had serious issues staying healthy. While Nick Zakelj and Connor Colby have mostly played above Moss, neither are locks to start ahead of him. That is why a third-string guard should be a roster lock.
Sam Okuayinonu
As long as Sam Okuayinonu was healthy, he was likely to be a roster lock. He returned to practice this week and had a solid preseason performance, locking down the spot. The injury issues with Mykel Williams and Yetur Gross-Matos secured the need for an edge rusher as well.
Curtis Robinson
Curtis Robinson was behind both Jalen Graham and Chazz Surratt in the defensive rotation. However, he has always been a special teams asset and displayed that in the preseason finale. More than that, Robinson had a pick-six, which should push him over the younger two options.
Darrell Luter
Luter has been competing with Dallis Flowers for the backup outside spot. However, with all of the injuries to other spots, they may be able to keep both cornerbacks. Beyond that, Luter has been active and has been a quality performer in all three preseason games. The team does not need to let him go now.