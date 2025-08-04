Why the 49ers Just Signed Another Veteran Wide Receiver
The 49ers just signed a wide receiver who had a 1,000-yard season a few years ago.
No, not Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper. Instead, the 49ers have signed someone much worse. Someone who was on the 49ers last year during training camp. Someone they cut already. Someone who caught one pass for five yards last season for the Miami Dolphins.
Yes, the 49ers have signed the one the only Robbie Chosen, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Chosen used to go by Robbie Anderson before he changed his name.
Why the 49ers signed Robbie Chosen
It's hard to say why the 49ers are giving Chosen another look. Clearly, they must feel their wide receiver corps is thinner this year than it was last year when he didn't make the team. And it is thin, because Brandon Aiyuk is injured, Jacob Cowing is injured, and Jauan Jennings is injured and/or holding out. So Chosen just might make the 53-man roster this year, Which wouldn't bode well for the 49ers' depth.
In 2020, Chosen caught 95 passes for the Carolina Panthers. It was his best season by far. But now, he's 32, which means he's just a camp body at this stage of his career. At one time, he was an explosive X receiver who lined up on the line of scrimmage and beat press coverage. Those days are long gone.
Why the 49ers didn't sign someone better
Do the 49ers need a wide receiver or not? If they do, they have $45 million in salary cap space -- they can afford someone better than a washed-up veteran.
Since training camp started, the 49ers have signed Equanimeous St. Brown, then they cut him and signed Quintez Cephus, then they cut him and signed Marquez Callaway, then they cut him and signed Chosen.
I'm guessing the 49ers expect Jauan Jennings to return soon, even though they say he has a calf injury and there's no timetable for his recovery. It's possible he's holding out and they don't want people asking questions about it. Because if there really is no timetable for his return, then they should sign Allen immediately. Because Allen could replace Jennings as the primary slot guy and go-to receiver on third down.
Allen would make the 49ers better. If Chosen ever has to play a meaningful snap in a regular-season game for the 49ers, they're in big trouble.
Enjoy the Chosen experience while you can.