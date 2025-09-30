5 biggest disappointments on the 49ers through Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers are 3-1 at the quarter point of the 2025 season, so there is not too much to be disappointed about. However, there are always some expectations that are not met this early into the season. What stands out for San Francisco?
Injuries
This could be seen coming since the summer. San Francisco simply cannot stay healthy. The issue is that in the offseason, the thought was that the highest-paid players were still healthy. During the season, the team lost Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy, who have been in and out. No team can overcome this, and when it comes to Bosa, he is not returning this year. That was an early-season killer.
Brock Purdy turnovers
The start to the season is nothing like what the 49ers envisioned when they signed Purdy to a massive extension. Purdy has four interceptions and a lost fumble, and he has only played two of the 49ers' four games. His interception rate is 5.5% compared to his 2.7% career rate, and his turnover-worthy throw rate is 3.5%, which is up from 3%. They need a better version of Purdy to justify the salary.
Special teams issues
The 49ers' special teams have been a disaster in all phases. They cut their kicker, and the new kicker already missed an extra point. They are one of the worst teams at defending the new kick, and they allowed a punt return for a touchdown in the loss to the Jaguars. The team has a big issue at the special teams coordinator.
Explosive runs by Christian McCaffrey
It is hard to say McCaffrey is a disappointment because he is on pace for career numbers as a pass catcher. His success rate is fine as well, showing he is converting his runs. However, he lacks splash. McCaffrey has a 6.7% breakaway run rate, per Pro Football Focus. His career rate is 29.1%. Of runners with at least 40 carries, he is fifth-worst in the NFL. He needs to break one soon.
Renardo Green
Green looked good in his rookie season, but has struggled out of the gate in Year 2. He gave up big catches to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed. His pass interference in Week 3 allowed the Cardinals back into the game. Then, he missed Week 4. The arrow needs to point up soon or 49ers fans will be getting nervous about Green.