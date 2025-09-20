5 Bold 49ers Predictions vs. Cardinals in Week 3 Including Final Score
Two of the most injured teams in the league will face each other on Sunday when the 49ers host the Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. These teams are relatively evenly matched when healthy, but they're not close to 100 percent right now. The 49ers probably won't even play Brock Purdy, and the Cardinals are missing two cornerbacks.
With that in mind, here are five bold predictions for Sunday's game.
1. Ricky Pearsall will be the 49ers' best player on offense
The Cardinals have a good run defense, but they're missing two of their top three cornerbacks -- Garrett Williams and Will Johnson. That means the 49ers should have success throwing the ball, even without George Kittle, who pulled his hamstring in Week 1. Jauan Jennings most likely will play even though he missed all three practices this week with an ankle injury. The 49ers still listed him as questionable. Last week, he missed practices with a shoulder injury and still played against the Saints.
But even if Jennings plays, he won't be 100 percent healthy. Which means Ricky Pearsall should be featured. He'll have advantageous matchups against backup cornerbacks, so don't be shocked if he gains more than 100 yards and scores a touchdown.
2. Christian McCaffrey will continue to struggle running the ball
Not because he's washed up. You can tell by the way he catches passes that he's still a good player. The 49ers simply haven't blocked well for him. They're missing Aaron Banks in the interior, and they're missing George Kittle on the edge. As a result, McCaffrey is getting hit in the backfield far too frequently.
This week, the 49ers might have to start undrafted rookie Drew Moss at left guard, because starter Ben Bartch has a high-ankle sprain and backup Connor Colby pulled his groin during Thursday's practice. Which means McCaffrey should have a tough time finding daylight.
3. Renardo Green will give up more than 100 yards receiving
Green has given up long catches in each of the 49ers' first two games. This week, he'll face Cardinals' No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is the only wide receiver the Cardinals feature in their offense. Their other receivers are their excellent tight end, Trey McBride, and their running backs. Their offense is stodgy.
Still, Arizona will take shots down the field. And when they do, you can bet they won't test Deommodore Lenoir. He's too good. All the Cardinals have to do is take one quick look at the film to realize that Green is the weak link. Expect Kyler Murray to target him at least 7 times.
4. Mac Jones will throw no interceptions for the second week in a row
For the second week in a row, Jones won't have to do too much. His defense most likely will play well, and his receivers most likely will be open because the Cardinals cornerbacks are injured.
So, Jones can get the ball out of his hands quickly, take what the defense gives him, protect the football and lead a safety-first, conservative attack. No reason to take extra chances if the defense is playing well, which it should. The Cardinals aren't much better on offense than the Seahawks, who scored 13 points against the 49ers in Week 1.
5. The 49ers will win 23-16
Marvin Harrison Jr. will have a good game, but everyone else on the Cardinals offense will struggle, Kyler Murray will turn the ball over and get outplayed by the 49ers' backup quarterback, and the 49ers will win a field-goal fest.
The Cardinals are an ascending team, but they're more banged up right now than the 49ers, and Murray has been outplayed by the opposing quarterback in each of the Cardinals' two wins this season. His erratic play will cost Arizona on Sunday.