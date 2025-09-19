All 49ers

49ers Fans Will be Disappointed by Brock Purdy's Status for Week 3

49ers fans who will be in attendance for the home opener against the Cardinals will be disappointed when they see what Brock Purdy's status for the game is.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
They aren't signs anymore.

San Francisco 49ers fans will be disappointed by Brock Purdy's status for Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyle Shanahan announced at his press conference on Friday that Purdy will be questionable for the home opener. Typically, that's a great sign a player will be active for the upcoming game.

However, Shanahan went on to say that it's "highly unlikely" Purdy will start versus the Cardinals. They are looking to possibly make him active as either a backup or as the emergency third quarterback.

Running it back with Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The only reason the 49ers are okay with Purdy taking on a backup role is because of newcomer Adrian Martinez. He was just brought onto the team a few weeks ago at the end of August.

He barely had time to have a cup of coffee with the 49ers, so he can't even run the offense sufficiently yet, especially since he isn't getting many practice reps.

With Purdy only having a slight chance of starting, the 49ers will be running it back with Mac Jones. This is the right call to make for Shanahan.

Internally, this should be the move they go with, even if Purdy feels good on Sunday. Keeping the Cardinals guessing this week is wise for the gamesmanship.

Purdy's limited participant listing for practice this week means the Cardinals had to allocate some time to creating a plan for him. If he doesn't play, it will have been wasted time.

Good on Shanahan for that, as practice time is incredibly limited. However, Jones needs to be the starter no matter what. It's better to give Purdy another week of rest.

That way, he can come back in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars feeling fit. The last thing the 49ers will want to do is risk Purdy reinjuring or toe or something else.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10)
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Unlike Jones, Purdy is a scrambling quarterback. What makes him a good player is his mobility. Without that, he will be an easier quarterback to defend against.

And because his mobility will be limited, he will be more prone to taking shots. It's just a recipe for disaster if the 49ers roll him out against the Cardinals.

Besides, it's not like Jones proved to be incapable in Week 2. The 49ers will be perfectly fine with him versus Arizona, and they should still be able to win with him.

All Jones has to do is get rid of the ball quicker than he did against the Saints. That is what led him to getting pressured, sacked, and losing a fumble.

If he can improve on that, the 49ers' offense will be looking solid.

