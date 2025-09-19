49ers Fans Will be Disappointed by Brock Purdy's Status for Week 3
San Francisco 49ers fans will be disappointed by Brock Purdy's status for Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Kyle Shanahan announced at his press conference on Friday that Purdy will be questionable for the home opener. Typically, that's a great sign a player will be active for the upcoming game.
However, Shanahan went on to say that it's "highly unlikely" Purdy will start versus the Cardinals. They are looking to possibly make him active as either a backup or as the emergency third quarterback.
Running it back with Mac Jones
The only reason the 49ers are okay with Purdy taking on a backup role is because of newcomer Adrian Martinez. He was just brought onto the team a few weeks ago at the end of August.
He barely had time to have a cup of coffee with the 49ers, so he can't even run the offense sufficiently yet, especially since he isn't getting many practice reps.
With Purdy only having a slight chance of starting, the 49ers will be running it back with Mac Jones. This is the right call to make for Shanahan.
Internally, this should be the move they go with, even if Purdy feels good on Sunday. Keeping the Cardinals guessing this week is wise for the gamesmanship.
Purdy's limited participant listing for practice this week means the Cardinals had to allocate some time to creating a plan for him. If he doesn't play, it will have been wasted time.
Good on Shanahan for that, as practice time is incredibly limited. However, Jones needs to be the starter no matter what. It's better to give Purdy another week of rest.
That way, he can come back in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars feeling fit. The last thing the 49ers will want to do is risk Purdy reinjuring or toe or something else.
Unlike Jones, Purdy is a scrambling quarterback. What makes him a good player is his mobility. Without that, he will be an easier quarterback to defend against.
And because his mobility will be limited, he will be more prone to taking shots. It's just a recipe for disaster if the 49ers roll him out against the Cardinals.
Besides, it's not like Jones proved to be incapable in Week 2. The 49ers will be perfectly fine with him versus Arizona, and they should still be able to win with him.
All Jones has to do is get rid of the ball quicker than he did against the Saints. That is what led him to getting pressured, sacked, and losing a fumble.
If he can improve on that, the 49ers' offense will be looking solid.