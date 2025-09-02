5 bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers offense this season
As we get ready for the start of the San Francisco 49ers' season, what are some bold predictions that may end up coming true if things align right?
1. Brock Purdy sets career highs
Brock Purdy has career-highs of 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and a 69.4% completion rate. This year, he is topping all of that.
Purdy is in a great spot if the pieces around him stay healthy. George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are known staples, and Trent Williams can lift the floor of any offensive line.
Jauan Jennings is now motivated for a contract, and Ricky Pearsall has a lot of the makings of a year two step forward. When you add in a healthy Brandon Aiyuk around week six, it will be the best core of skill players that Purdy has had to work with.
It may not hurt the defense will go through growing pains, and there may be more shootouts this year. Either way, bet on Purdy to throw for a lot of success.
2. Jordan James is the backup
The 49ers trading for Brian Robinson cemented this being a bold take, but the fifth-round rookie could still easily surpass the player that they traded a day three pick for. They only traded for Robinson because James may not be ready for Week 1 with his broken finger.
James can now ease back in, but he clearly has what the 49ers want, and the future relies more on him being a success than on Robinson. If James gives them any reason to give him more playing time, the 49ers have to give it to him. He can be the primary second back by season's end.
3. Ricky Pearsall goes wire-to-wire WR1
Ricky Pearsall will finish first on the 49ers in receiving yards per game. He will obviously have a big advantage over Aiyuk in overall yards due to missed time, but even when Aiyuk comes back, Pearsall will put up enough that his yards per game are still better. This allows Aiyuk the time to ease in as a secondary option, and it shows Jennings that he is just a role player. It may be a huge win for San Francisco if it comes to fruition.
4. Luke Farrell plays more than Kyle Juszczyk
Last year, Juszczyk played 537 snaps while Eric Saubert played 377. This year, those numbers flip as Farrell is a clear upgrade over Saubert. San Francisco went out of their way to pay Farrell in free agency, and it cut Juszczyk and offered him to take a pay cut. They want the second tight end to be a bigger position in the offense, and he will see the field more than their old reliable fullback.
5. A UDFA rookie finishes the season starting on the offensive line
Trying to start Ben Bartch comes off as short-sighted and may be what costs this team this season. He has proven little through his career and has hardly stayed healthy this summer. The 49ers do have two options in Connor Colby and Drew Moss that showed some promise this summer.
Colby is the rookie draft pick, but he did fall to round seven, and his tape in the preseason was not as good as Moss's. It was a small sample, but we are getting bold, so the 49ers leaning on Moss to start by the end of the year is going to be the call.