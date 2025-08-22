Why 49ers had to trade for Brian Robinson Jr.
The San Francisco 49ers needed to make a move at running back, given all of the injuries at the position. It was unclear what type of addition they were looking to add, whether it be depth or someone who can contribute. It appears as though the team was looking for a contributor, as they traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Brian Robinson Jr.
San Francisco 49ers trade for Brian Robinson Jr.
Robinson is entering his fourth NFL season, and he has eclipsed 700 yards in all three seasons. The former third-round pick has been a viable contributor to the Commanders, but it appears as though he has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. They appear to like their rookie UDFA Bill Croskey-Merritt, and decided to give Robinson a chance to find a new home.
It may not be great that San Francisco is adding a running back who failed to beat out a rookie UDFA, but Robinson is on the final year of his contract, and the Commanders can have team control of their rookie for the next four seasons. Beyond that, San Francisco is not in a position where they can be picky about who they add to the room.
Their current depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey is questionable. Isaac Guerendo needed to take a step in year two, but has spent the past few weeks recovering from a shoulder injury. It appears as though they do not feel he is quite up to speed yet in the few practices since he returned.
Beyond that, rookie Jordan James broke a finger. He was supposed to get a lot of work this preseason, but now he will enter the year with a big question mark as he had hardly seen an NFL field.
So, it is not only the injuries to Guerendo and James but also the lack of progression that both of them needed to go through this preseason to make San Francisco feel comfortable.
The depth behind those three is depleted or at an age and playing standpoint where they could not seriously put them on the roster.
So, Robinson will be the backup to McCaffrey. He has enough experience that he can ease the workload of the star runner, and he can push Guerendo into a third-string role where he can get eased in. Now, there is no pressure on rookie Jordan James to recover quicker.
The team was either going to add someone who got cut or trade a late day three pick for a running back given the lack of depth. Getting a runner with the production Robinson had for the cost they did makes plenty of sense.