5 Potential Replacements for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Nick Sorensen
In 2023, the 49ers gave up the third-fewest points in the NFL under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Then they fired him.
In 2024, the 49ers gave up the fourth-most points in the NFL under defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. So I'm guessing they might fire him soon, too.
If the 49ers hire yet another defensive coordinator this year, here are five they might want to interview for the position.
1. Robert Saleh
He was the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 and he helped build the team culture which has deteriorated rapidly since they lost their second Super Bowl last year. Saleh would be perfect for the 49ers. Unfortunately for them, the Jaguars will interview Saleh to be their head coach in the coming days and he just might get the job. He worked for the Jaguars before he came to San Francisco and is friendly with their owner.
2. Gus Bradley
He was the Colts defensive coordinator for the past three seasons until they fired him on Monday. But Bradley also was the Jaguars head coach when Saleh was their linebackers coach. Plus Bradley was the Seahawks defensive coordinator when Saleh was their quality control coach. Which means Bradley mentored Saleh. They're similar coaches with similar personalities and similar schemes.
3. Jeff Ulbrich
The 49ers wanted to hire Ulbrich last year, but he was Saleh's defensive coordinator with the Jets. Then the Jets fired Saleh early this season and made Ulbrich the interim head coach. And without Saleh to help guide him, Ulbrich struggled. Now Ulbrich is available if the 49ers want him. He coaches a similar scheme as Saleh and Bradley.
4. Ken Norton Jr.
Here's another coach with connections to Saleh and Bradley. Norton was the linebackers coach on those Legion of Boom defenses in Seattle. Now he's the linebackers coach for Dan Quinn on the Washington Commanders. Norton has been a defensive coordinator for both the Raiders and the Seahawks. He's a natural leader and his players always play extremely hard for him.
5. Lou Anarumo
He was the Bengals defensive coordinator for the past six seasons until they fired him on Monday. But he wasn't the reason their defense struggled in 2024. Their defense hardly had any talent because the Bengals are cheap. Anarumo is one of the few coaches in the league who has had success against Andy Reid in the playoffs. For that reason alone, the 49ers should be interested.