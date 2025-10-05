5 things hold back San Francisco 49ers from Super Bowl contention
The San Francisco 49ers are 4-1, they are in the driver's seat in the division, and they are in a great position to make the playoffs. However, it is still hard to see them making a Super Bowl run with concerns in specific areas.
Concerns in coverage
The 49ers held the Rams when it mattered most, but you can argue that a lot of that was unsustainable. The Rams had an extra point blocked, they missed a field goal, and they turned the football over three times in their opponents' territory. San Francisco mostly allowed the Rams to move the ball at will.
Marques Sigle, Upton Stout, and Dee Winters were picked on by Matthew Stafford in ways that we have not seen some of the lesser quarterbacks do so. When they get to the playoffs, these small holes will be exposed.
Stout and Winters are new starters and have time, and Sigle may get replaced by the talented Malik Mustapha. Still, these are the positions to watch to see if San Francisco can make their run.
Inability to create explosive runs
Christian McCaffrey is the best receiver on the roster, and he grinds out yards for this team. You cannot complain about him. However, the 49ers cannot run the football well. They are not ripping off the big runs, and every three-yard run feels like a tough effort.
San Francisco has to find better ways to run the ball if they wants to make a playoff run.
Left guard in pass protection
Connor Colby has looked like a seventh-round rookie in his three starts. Ben Bartch may be back in a few weeks, but this is not some high-end talent, and there are just as many questions about whether he can hold up in pass protection as Colby. When teams want pressure, they simply put their best player over the left guard. That won’t fly in the playoffs.
Can their quarterback get them there?
Despite a great five weeks, this is everything that the 49ers did not want to happen when they signed Brock Purdy to a massive extension this offseason. Does Mac Jones stepping in and the 49ers not missing a beat say more about the scheme, Jones, or Purdy?
If the scheme can make any backup look as good as Purdy, they wasted a lot of money. If Purdy and Jones are about the same caliber of player, there is a real question as to whether they have two fine quarterbacks, but two players who cannot get them over the hump. Can Purdy or Jones ascend and prove to be an elite-level quarterback?
Injuries
This can be said for any team, but it is particularly true for the 49ers. The pass rush is already without Nick Bosa, and he is not coming back. The rest of the guys have a chance to be back soon, but it appears that for every player they get back, they lose another. Can they avoid season-ending injuries?