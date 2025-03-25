7-Round 49ers Mock: “Get Greatness Early, If You Settle You’ve Failed”
Back in the day in the press box at Candlestick, I usually sat next to the advance scout for the next opponent. I’d answer questions on the 49ers and ask about scouting. One pearl from a scout, get greatness early, if you settle you’ve failed, stay aggressive. He cited Bill Walsh trading up in the draft for Jerry Rice - an aggressive move for a need, get the best, get playmakers. Worked out ok.
Top Ten
By draft day: Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, Jalon Walker, Armand Membou, Will Campbell. Analysts are saying Graham is more valued by fans than teams, great tape, bad measurables. If he falls to 11, I expect the Niners to take him. This is what I’d do.
The New 49ers
My pick was Jihaad Campbell until he had surgery to repair a torn labrum and is now out for the next 4-8 months. If the top ten falls as above, no one they covet falls to them. They can try to deal down but can you get a trade partner when the difference from 11 to the 20s is eye of the beholder? Their best chance to deal down is if Jaxson Dart falls to them, otherwise it’s a long shot. If the Niners don’t like their options at 11, and can’t trade down, only one place to go.
9 (trade). Armand Membou (Missouri) OT 6-4/332
The best pure tackle in the draft, the Niners get their Trent Williams replacement at last. Membou falls lower than he should thanks to the New York teams reaching for a quarterback and a tight end.
The 49ers send 11, 100, and a 2026 comp 4th (they’ll have at least three) to New Orleans for the 9th pick and Membou. The Saints top need is corner, at 11 they’d have the first pick at DB.
An elite and powerful athlete with quick feet, fast hands, and extensive range, Membou is a great fit for the wide zone. Membou shined at the combine with a 4.91 40, 31 bench reps, and a 34 vertical. He did not give up a sack this year, including games against Alabama and Texas A&M.
The Niners seem to be locked in on Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. at tackle. The scout would say no, get Membou, get greatness. Conerly will be difficult to reach if the Niners can’t trade down. Trading up from 43 could require using next year’s 2nd round pick. Go up from 11 for Membou and you get a better player while keeping the future 2nd. Hoping he falls to you, Chicago picks 10th, Ben Johnson takes Membou.
If the Niners stay at 11, two names that haven’t been mentioned but may be in the conversation by draft day: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and BC edge Donovan Ezeiruaku.
48 (trade). Kaleb Johnson (Iowa) RB 6-1/224
Johnson is a one-cut bell cow in the Bobby Turner mold, powerful with deceptively quick acceleration and excellent contact balance. He plays faster than his 4.56 40 time with seven rushing touchdowns between 39 and 75 yards, and a 72-yard TD reception. He rushed for over 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns, and was top-five in yards after contact. The Niners held a formal interview with him at Indy. The Niners deal down with Miami, trading 43 for 48 and 135. 43 will be in high demand and the Dolphins can afford to make the deal having two 4ths.
75. Femi Oladejo (UCLA) Edge 6-3/261
The Niners are “very high” on Oladejo with good reason, a converted linebacker who sets the edge against the run and converts speed to power as a pass rusher. He can stack and shed, drop into coverage, or attack off the edge, a versatile weapon in simulated pressure.
104 (trade). Noll Williams (Cal) DB 6-0/199
This pick comes from Cleveland in a pre-draft trade for Brandon Aiyuk, a 4th and a 6th, the Browns have four 6ths, the Niners none. Williams had seven interceptions, including a pick-six on Cam Ward, along with nine pbu’s and 10 forced incompletions. He has the press man skills and recovery speed (4.5 40) to be in position to make the play at the catch point, and the physicality to stop the run, with a missed tackle rate under 6%. He also returns kicks.
113. Savion Williams (TCU) WR 6-4/222
Size/speed (4.48) wide back, an X with separation skills, a 40-inch vert, an 85% contested catch rate, and a punishing blocker. The catch is the catch, nearly a 12% drop rate.
135 (trade). Vernon Broughton (Texas) DT 6-5/311
I didn’t forget about DT just using the depth and targeting specific players. Broughton has the fastest DT first step in college, a disruptor/penetrator with balance, hands, 35-inch arms, and low pads. He needs to bulk up lower body. 32 pressures, four sacks, 26 defensive stops. I want a skillset pair at DT, a penetrator and a boulder.
138. Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) LB 6-0/222
When John Lynch had a long conversation with Jeffrey Bassa at Oregon’s pro day, fans figured that’s the LB pick. However, the Niners had a formal interview at Indy with Martin, and he laps Bassa in production. Martin in 2023 heathy: 140 tackles, 30 pressures, six sacks, and 66 defensive stops. At Indy: 4.53, 26 bench reps, 38 vert, 123 jump.
147. Jamaree Caldwell (Oregon) DT 6-2/332
A two-gap brick wall, powerful and short, plays low. The boulder.
160. Fadil Diggs (Syracuse) Edge 6-4/258
Ran 4.57 at Indy, his first step and closing speed fit the Wide 9. Designated pass rusher. Long with nearly 34-inch arms. 36 pressures and 7.5 sacks.
192. Kitan Crawford (Nevada) FS 5-11/202
4.41 speed, 41.5 vert, the safety leader in the Future 49er Drill at 4.03. Two picks, five PBUs.
227. Jake Briningstool (Clemson) TE 6-6/241
Six red zone touchdowns. Moves well, smart, 26 first down catches. Formal interview at Indy.
249. Junior Tafuna (Utah) DT 6-3/308
Another boulder. A strong run stuffer that anchors well, great hands and balance.
252. Luke Kandra (Boston College) 6-5/319
Moves well, big, good hands.
The 7th rounders (the last three picks) could be added to deals. I’d keep Briningstool, the other two can go. As the Niners start on 30 visits we’ll get a clearer picture. They’ll need to be strategic, a lot of the visits will be defensive linemen but they also need to meet with targets at each position and round. It's tough to do all that with just 30 visits. It will tell us who and where they’re focused.