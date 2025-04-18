All 49ers

Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Play for $10 Million; Should 49ers Sign him?

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers have options.

They could pay Brock Purdy what he wants, which is probably more than $50 million per season. Or, they could pay Aaron Rodgers what he wants, which is $10 million according to him. Rodgers said this Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. He also said he's still considering retirement.

So which quarterback should the 49ers sign?

How about Option C: None of the above.

Purdy isn't worth franchise quarterback money. And Rodgers isn't worth any money anymore. Because if he's considering retirement, that means he already mentally is retired. He has one foot out the door. A team could play him to go through the motions for a year or two, but that's all he'll do on the field. And in the locker room, he'll spread toxicity and discontent.

No, thank you.

What the 49ers should do is embrace a full rebuild. Acknowledge that they could not win a Super Bowl with their current core group of players, trade them and move on. Build a new core of young players. Trade George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Brock Purdy. Finish the job they started this offseason when they traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

That would be bold.

Signing Rodgers would be weak and desperate. One last attempt to win a Super Bowl with an aging core that has proven time and time again that it isn't quite good enough.

Let it go. Start over. Embrace the future.

The 49ers will understand.

