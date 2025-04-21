All 49ers

Adam Schefter: 49ers Want to Trade Down in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch reacts during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers would like to trade down in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Last week, there were reports that the 49ers had made phone calls to teams picking in the top 6 about potentially trading up. This report makes more sense.

The 49ers are rebuilding. They're not one player away from contending for a Super Bowl this year. And this draft doesn't have many generational blue-chip prospects. Abdul Carter might be the only one, and the 49ers probably won't be able to trade up for him. So trade down and get more picks.

According to Schefter, the 49ers aren't the only team looking to trade down in Round 1. The other teams are the Jaguars (pick no. 5), Panthers (8), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19), Steelers (21) and Vikings (24). All of them would like to move down from their respective spots.

Unfortunately for the 49ers and those teams, only the Broncos seem interested in trading up. They currently have the 20th pick and have made calls to teams picking ahead of them about potentially moving up according to Schefter.

Denver should call the 49ers and offer them their first-round pick (20) and second-round pick (51) to the 49ers for the 11th pick. And the 49ers should accept that deal. Maybe they could get Denver to through in a sixth-rounder, too.

If the 49ers trade down with Denver, suddenly they would have five picks in the top 100. And the player they take with Denver's pick might be the same player they would take with the 11th pick, particularly if they're targeting Oregon's Derrick Harmon or Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart.

