All eyes on this position in 49ers' preseason opener vs. Broncos

Who will assert himself as a key contributor?

Parker Hurley

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
There will be plenty of things for fans and media to dissect when the San Francisco 49ers open the preseason against the Denver Broncos. However, the one position that may have the most on the line is the wide receiver room. 

Jauan Jennings is out with his injury and Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to be back before week one. With the top two receivers on the depth chart out, the depth behind them brings questions and things that need to stand out. 

San Francisco 49ers have major questions at wide receiver entering preseason week 1

Ricky Pearsall

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Pearsall has been up and down since missing the start of training camp with an injury. The team will not play many starters, but Pearsall needs to get on the field after struggling to do so last preseason.

Demarcus Robinson 

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Demarcus Robinson is the most likely to step in if either Jauan Jennings or Brandon Aiyuk miss regular-season time, but he is facing a suspension as well. How much does he play this preseason with that in mind?

Jacob Cowing

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cowing is obviously he punt return option, but he may need to be much more. With four catches last year, he may enter the season as a top receiver if Robinson is suspended and Aiyuk is out. 

Jordan Watkins

The fourth-round rookie has been up and down, but has a massive opportunity in front of him. If Pearsall and Robinson just get a few drives early on it should be Watkins and Cowing getting the majority of the work. These two have a real chance to establish themselves as pieces of this roster.

Russell Gage

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Russell Gage (84) hauls in a pas during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Gage has been a pleasant surprise in training camp after missing a lot of time in the past couple of seasons. If Aiyuk is on the PUP and Robinson is suspended to start the season he is going to be right on the edge of the roster as the number five or six  guy. Can he outshine any of the names in front of him?

Young depth 

Junior Bergen and Terique Owens

Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images

Bergen is a seventh-round rookie who may only make the roster if something were to happen to Cowing, as he fits as a punt return replacement. 

Owens spent 2024 on the IR and is back to try to make the roster. He has the size and physical traits, and now we may finally see if it can translate to an NFL field. With the injuries ahead of him, he should play often and has a shot to sneak onto the roster as a sixth man. 

Veterans:

Isaiah Hodgins, Robbie Chosen, Equanimeous St. Brown

These three should play late and help close out the game. Will any of them stick around this season?

