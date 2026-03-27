Why the 49ers are Geniuses for Letting Jauan Jennings Walk in Free Agency

Extending Jauan Jennings was on the table for the San Francisco 49ers before the 2025 season began.

They chose to pass on retaining him, mostly because Jennings wanted a fairly high sum on a new deal. The 49ers didn't believe he was worth that, so they refrained from offering an extension.

The decision to let Jennings walk in free agency was made before the 2025 season. And now that free agency is just about wrapped up, they look like geniuses for that decision.

An overpay avoided

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Imagine if the 49ers had extended Jennings back in August or July. He would've likely cost the 49ers somewhere in the range of $15 million to $20 million per year.

That would've been a massive overpay considering he's still available as a free agent. The market is revealing what Jennings' market is, and it's not close to $20 million per year.

He probably isn't even $10 million. Otherwise, he would've signed with a team by now. It is surprising to see that he is still available, but this how the league views him.

Jennings has to have had some sort of offers, but they clearly aren't to his liking. Free agency must feel like a rude awakening for him.

It's brutal for him, but also a massive win for the 49ers. Instead of cashing out Jennings on an extension, they wisely passed on it and let him walk in free agency.

That set the 49ers up to sign Mike Evans. The money used on Jennings swings over to Evans, and so does the role somewhat. There is a light similarity to the way Jennings and Evans play.

But it's more with the physical stature. Evans clears Jennings in every facet, and they get him at the price point that Jennings was looking for in a contract extension before the 2025 season.

Credit to the 49ers for finally digging their feet in cement and not budging on an extension for a wide receiver. I'm sure they've learned their lessons after giving them out to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk,

Extending Jennings would've added another mistake for them. They would've overpaid for a player who clearly isn't worth close to the money he wanted during training camp.

This is how great teams operate. They don't overpay for players who aren't worth it, and free agency is proving the 49ers right on it.

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