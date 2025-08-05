The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Rookie Clamps Ricky Pearsall
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 11 of training camp. It was the final practice before the 49ers have a joint session with the Denver Broncos on Thursday.
Keep in mind, Jauan Jennings missed yet another practice with what the 49ers say he is calling a calf injury, which means he probably is holding out. Remember, before camp started, he requested an extension or a trade, and so far the 49ers haven't given him either. This financial standoff could explain some of the things that happened on the field today.
THE GOOD
1. Nickelback Upton Stout.
He beat Ricky Pearsall both times they faced each other in red-zone one-on-one drills. On the first rep, Pearsall tried to make a violent 90-degree cut so he could separate from Stout, but he fell. On the second rep, Pearsall tried to beat the 5'8" Stout with a fade route to the back right corner of the end zone, but Pearsall mistimed his jump. This doesn't mean Pearsall is a fraud -- he's a terrific player. It's just that Stout might be even better. He improves every day. His best play of practice came during 11-on-11s when Purdy threw a deep pass to Christian McCaffrey, who had a step on Fred Warner because Warner bit on the play-action fake. Stout saw the pass, left the man he was covering, sprinted over to McCaffrey, and slapped the ball away right before he could catch what would have been an easy touchdown. Which means Stout saved Warner. On the next play, Warner was so mad that he nearly destroyed Ricky Pearsall after Pearsall caught a pass over the middle.
2. Wide receiver Russell Gage.
The only receiver who beat Stout during 1-on-1s today. Gage ran a fade route to the back corner of the end zone and made an extremely difficult leaping contested catch. Gage certainly has earned a spot on this team.
3. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Six of Brock Purdy's first nine pass attempts during 11-on-11 team drills went to Pearsall. Most of the time, the defense was playing zone coverage and he was wide open. It's clear that the 49ers intend to feature Pearsall in their passing game this season -- I expect he will lead the team in targets and receiving yards. It also seems like the 49ers want Pearsall to be the story of training camp so that Jauan Jennings will have less leverage in his battle for a contract extension. If Pearsall keeps playing this well, I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers were to trade Jennings before the season starts.
4. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
Caught four passes from Mac Jones during the team period. You can tell that Jones trusts Watkins to be at the right place at the right time and to beat his man, which is significant for a rookie. He quietly is having an outstanding camp. If the 49ers need him to start Week 1 while Demarcus Robinson is suspended, he could.
6. Strong safety Richie Grant.
Intercepted Brock Purdy during the team period. Purdy was throwing an out route to his right, and the pass was behind his intended receiver, but it hit Grant in stride, and he returned the pick for a touchdown. This is an encouraging development for the 49ers' defense, considering Malik Mustapha is out until midseason and Ji'Ayir Brown has had ankle issues all offseason.
7. Linebacker Dee Winters.
Ran stride for stride with Christian McCaffrey down the field and broke up a deep pass from Purdy that was intended for McCaffrey, who couldn't pull away from Winters as he probably would have two years ago. More on McCaffrey in a minute. Winters is having a terrific camp in coverage.
8. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Broke up a pass from Purdy that was intended for George Kittle near the sideline. Good to see Lenoir back on the field after missing three practices with hip irritation. He looks healthy now. And the defense is so much better with him than without him. They can't afford not to have him.
9. Cornerback Jakob Robinson.
Broke up a pass that was intended for Robbie Chosen in the back corner of the end zone during 1-on-1s, then tipped a Mac Jones pass during 11-on-11s. Unfortunately for Robinson, he tipped the ball directly to Demarcus Robinson, who caught it and ran for a touchdown. Call that Robinson on Robinson crime. Both are playing well in camp. Jakob continues to break up at least one throw per practice.
10. Quarterback Mac Jones.
Completed 14 of 15 pass attempts, which is a typical day for Jones this offseason. He's a machine in this system.
11. Defensive end Mykel Williams.
When he rushes from the interior, he's good because he's shifty, and he uses his hands well. Guards don't know if he's going to the left, right, or through them. When he rushes from the edge, he's not good yet, because he rushes directly into the offensive tackle's chest and tries to bullrush them. This is where he needs to improve.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Defensive end Nick Bosa
Missed his third practice in a row with an undisclosed injury. Yesterday, Kyle Shanahan assured reporters that Bosa would practice today. I guess Shanahan was wrong. The good news is that Bosa was on the field practicing his pass-rush moves even though he wasn't in uniform. Whatever his injury is, it doesn't seem serious.
2. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
The 34-year-old fullback, whom the 49ers cut and re-signed this offseason, missed his second practice in a row with an Achilles injury. The offense didn't miss a beat without him.
3. Running back Christian McCaffrey.
Still hasn't made a jaw-dropping play during 11-on-11 teams drills like he used to make daily in camp two years ago. Today, Purdy targeted him deep down the field twice and McCaffrey caught neither pass. First, Upton Stout broke up the pass. Next, Dee Winters broke up the pass. McCaffrey still seems good, but he doesn't seem dominant anymore. Both George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall have been better than McCaffrey in camp.
4. Kicker Jake Moody
Missed a 55-yard field goal attempt short. The good news is that he made his other five field-goal attempts. The not-so-good news is that Moody doesn't have as much leg as he did the past two seasons. He reduced his strides to improve his accuracy, but he also has cost himself power. Either way, he's still not good.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Rookie defensive tackle CJ West took reps with the starters for the second practice in a row. He's clearly the most advanced rookie defensive lineman on the team. I fully expect him to start Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
2. Veteran cornerback Dallis Flowers hasn't made many plays during training camp, but he hasn't given up many catches, either. And he's big with long arms, which means he's unique in the 49ers' cornerback room.
3. Jake Moody may have technically beaten out Greg Joseph in the kicker competition, but the minute Moody missed an important kick in a real game, I think the 49ers will cut Moody and re-sign Joseph, assuming he's still available.