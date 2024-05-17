Are the 49ers Still Better than the Lions?
One of the most intriguing matchups on the 49ers' schedule next season is their Week 17 NFC Championship rematch against the Detroit Lions.
It will be a prime-time game at Levi's Stadium, just like the NFC Championship, which the 49ers won by just three points. And to win that game, the Lions had to drop a couple easy fourth-down catches and let a potential interception bounce off a facemask and into the outstretched hands of Brandon Aiyuk.
"The Lions will take a step backward this season, rather than using their crushing NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers as a springboard for greater things to come," writes NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, who picks the 49ers to win the rematch 31-21.
It certainly is possible that the Lions will take a step backward this season, but on paper it seems like they improved dramatically this offseason.
They lost starting guard Jonah Jackson, who signed with the Rams, but he didn't play against the 49ers in the NFC Championship -- he was injured. The rest of the Lions offense is intact.
On defense, the Lions added defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who are solid players. But their biggest additions came in the secondary. Last year, their starting cornerbacks were Cam Sutton and Kindle Vildor, who weren't good. That's why the Lions couldn't stop the 49ers. Vildor in particular was the one who tried to catch an interception with his face and tipped it to Aiyuk for a 50-yard catch.
This offseason, the Lions traded for cornerback Carlton Davis, who's one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. They also spent a first-round pick on Terrion Arnold, one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the Draft. So their defense should be much better than last season. They should be able to play tight press-man coverage against the 49ers, which is what teams have to do to beat them.
Meanwhile, the biggest upgrade the 49ers made this offseason was replacing Chase Young with Leonard Floyd, who will be 32 in September.
On paper, the Lions look like the best team in the NFC right now. We'll see what these teams look like in Week 17.