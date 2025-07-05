Arik Armstead Explains How Brock Purdy Changed the 49ers Offense
Brock Purdy's critics insist that he's a system quarterback, a player who's propped up by the 49ers' scheme and offensive weapons. Sort of like Jimmy Garoppolo.
But Purdy clearly is better than Garoppolo ever was. So much better that the offense changed when Purdy became the starting quarterback.
Former 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead recently went on Fox Sports 1 and explained the transformation.
"The major difference how Brock changed our team was receivers felt like they could get the ball on any play," Armstead said. "It switched from, 'Okay, I'm out of the progression. I'm just doing a run-off route,' to, 'Hey, I better run my best route regardless of the play because Purdy may just throw it to me, and feel like I'm better than the DB covering me, and give me an opportunity.' And the receivers love that.
"And you could see how our offense took off that year. Of course, Christian McCaffrey was a big part of that in that running game, but Purdy's ability to open up the offense, and make uncharacteristic off-schedule plays, and really open up the offense to if he felt like Aiyuk was maybe a little covered, but he just felt like Aiyuk was better than the guy, he was going to throw him the ball. And we hadn't had that in previous years."
TRANSLATION: Purdy threw the ball to Aiyuk more than Garoppolo did, which means Aiyuk liked Purdy better. But in the Super Bowl, Purdy targeted Aiyuk only six times, and their relationship seemingly hasn't been the same since.
I'm guessing Aiyuk would like any quarterback who throws him the ball.