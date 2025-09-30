All 49ers

Betting lines could be telling us who 49ers will start at quarterback

This is telling.

Parker Hurley

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot going into Thursday Night Football. They are banged up, they play the division rival Rams, and now they have a bit of a quarterback controversy. 

Are San Francisco 49ers going to be shorthanded at quarterback at Los Angeles Rams

When healthy, the team is going to start Brock Purdy; his contract makes that obvious. However, he is not currently fully healthy. It is not a major injury; he could play through it, but he may not be at his best. The team could turn to Mac Jones for another week. 

On their best days, most would take Purdy over Jones, but when Jones is the healthier option, is it worth going to the backup? The oddsmakers seem to think that something is up at the 49ers quarterback position. 

The spread for this game opened -3 in favor of the Los Angeles Rams, according to Vegas Insider. The Rams are home, and in this rivalry, it would be no shock if they won by a field goal. However, the spread has recently been bet all the way up to -5.5 in favor of the Rams. 

49ers, Rams
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It is fair to think that the Rams won and the 49ers lost, so the bettors are likely higher on what they just saw. Still, the Rams beat Indianapolis, who is now 3-1, and Jacksonville is also now 3-1. Both games were close, and with how much they put into the odds, it is hard to see this small outcome change the spread this significantly. 

There are two ways to think about this. Either the 49ers are going to play Purdy, or he is clearly hurt, and it has the money flowing in against the 49ers, as he may be turnover-prone once again. On the other end, Purdy is hurt, and they are starting Mac Jones. 

When the 49ers played the Saints, the line moved about four points in favor of the Saints. So, even if he was just a 2.5 point move, it would reflect that Jones played well in his two starts with San Francisco. It also reflects that a backup is going to be playing as well, so this could very well be the case.

If the line suddenly jumps back to the 49ers, expect a healthier version of Purdy. Until then, it looks like Mac Jones is going to start this week or Purdy is going to try to play through an injury that he should not. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News