49ers Quarterback Depth Chart Projection: Where Mac Jones Stands
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers have done the majority of their free agency moves, it is a good time to look back at the depth chart and see where the team may go in the 2026 NFL draft. Is quarterback a position that they could draft, or do they feel that they are set?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback depth chart
Brock Purdy
Purdy is obviously going to be the starter and he finished the season hot. However, his injury issues last year may be one of the reasons why the team is protective of keeping Mac Jones.
Mac Jones
The 49ers have reportedly had too high of an asking price for Mac Jones. They were likely always going to get a draft pick for Jones, so could a team come in and try to trade for him during the NFL if they miss out on someone like Ty Simpson? It is possible.
The one team to look out for is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have a strong roster, they improved it this offseason, but they have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph at quarterback. The team is likely going to bring back Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers could surprisingly retire, and he has not officially decided anything yet.
The Steelers could see things turn for Rodgers, they pick 21st so they could miss out on quarterback in the draft, and they have a heap of picks, so they could still trade for Jones.
However, on the 49ers end, they are less inclined to trade Jones than three weeks ago. Their best backup options have signed with other teams, so if they do trade Jones, they would either have to draft a quarterback or trust Kurtis Rourke to step into a backup role. Both seem unlikely at the time.
The Steelers will likely go a different direction, and Jones will likely stay in San Francisco.
Kurtis Rourke
Rourke is coming back from an ACL injury. He got to practice at the end of last season, but he is still a ways away from competing for a backup job. This summer the thought is to let him play a lot in the preseason and see what they have.
Adrian Martinez
Martinez fills depth and gives them insurance if they do plan to trade Jones. However, he is more likely to compete with Rourke for a roster spot this summer. The odds are that he does not make the team.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley