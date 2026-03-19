49ers Quarterback Depth Chart Projection: Where Mac Jones Stands

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have done the majority of their free agency moves, it is a good time to look back at the depth chart and see where the team may go in the 2026 NFL draft. Is quarterback a position that they could draft, or do they feel that they are set?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback depth chart

Brock Purdy

Purdy is obviously going to be the starter and he finished the season hot. However, his injury issues last year may be one of the reasons why the team is protective of keeping Mac Jones.

Mac Jones

The 49ers have reportedly had too high of an asking price for Mac Jones. They were likely always going to get a draft pick for Jones, so could a team come in and try to trade for him during the NFL if they miss out on someone like Ty Simpson? It is possible.

The one team to look out for is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have a strong roster, they improved it this offseason, but they have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph at quarterback. The team is likely going to bring back Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers could surprisingly retire, and he has not officially decided anything yet.

The Steelers could see things turn for Rodgers, they pick 21st so they could miss out on quarterback in the draft, and they have a heap of picks, so they could still trade for Jones.

However, on the 49ers end, they are less inclined to trade Jones than three weeks ago. Their best backup options have signed with other teams, so if they do trade Jones, they would either have to draft a quarterback or trust Kurtis Rourke to step into a backup role. Both seem unlikely at the time.

The Steelers will likely go a different direction, and Jones will likely stay in San Francisco.

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke is coming back from an ACL injury. He got to practice at the end of last season, but he is still a ways away from competing for a backup job. This summer the thought is to let him play a lot in the preseason and see what they have.

Adrian Martinez

Martinez fills depth and gives them insurance if they do plan to trade Jones. However, he is more likely to compete with Rourke for a roster spot this summer. The odds are that he does not make the team.