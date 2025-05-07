Bleacher Report Projects the 49ers will Pay Brock Purdy $270 Million
At this point, it seems like a matter of when not if Brock Purdy's contract extension will get done.
The NFL Draft came and went without the 49ers trading Purdy to a quarterback-needy team such as the Titans or the Giants. Plus the 49ers didn't draft a quarterback in Round 7. And he has a torn ACL and could redshirt his rookie season. And Purdy showed up to voluntary OTAs as a sign of good faith.
Now, it seems like the deal could get finalized at any time. And Bleacher Report projects that the extension will be a five-year deal worth $270 million, or $54 million per season.
"In the NFL, most starting quarterbacks will get paid more than you expect because of the importance of the position," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"While you can argue Brock Purdy isn't a top-10 QB who deserves more than $50 million annually, that salary benchmark might be the floor for negotiations between his agent and the San Francisco 49ers."
I think Moton is correct. If the 49ers want to sign Purdy to a five-year deal, and I think they do, then the market probably will force them to pay him more than $53.1 million per season because that's what the Miami Dolphins pay Tua Tagovailoa and Purdy is better than him.
I doubt Purdy will get $55 million per season, because that's how much Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence get paid, and they'd get more money than Purdy as free agents on the open market.