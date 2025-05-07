All 49ers

Bleacher Report Projects the 49ers will Pay Brock Purdy $270 Million

It seems like the deal could get finalized at any time.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

At this point, it seems like a matter of when not if Brock Purdy's contract extension will get done.

The NFL Draft came and went without the 49ers trading Purdy to a quarterback-needy team such as the Titans or the Giants. Plus the 49ers didn't draft a quarterback in Round 7. And he has a torn ACL and could redshirt his rookie season. And Purdy showed up to voluntary OTAs as a sign of good faith.

Now, it seems like the deal could get finalized at any time. And Bleacher Report projects that the extension will be a five-year deal worth $270 million, or $54 million per season.

"In the NFL, most starting quarterbacks will get paid more than you expect because of the importance of the position," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.

"While you can argue Brock Purdy isn't a top-10 QB who deserves more than $50 million annually, that salary benchmark might be the floor for negotiations between his agent and the San Francisco 49ers."

I think Moton is correct. If the 49ers want to sign Purdy to a five-year deal, and I think they do, then the market probably will force them to pay him more than $53.1 million per season because that's what the Miami Dolphins pay Tua Tagovailoa and Purdy is better than him.

I doubt Purdy will get $55 million per season, because that's how much Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence get paid, and they'd get more money than Purdy as free agents on the open market.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News