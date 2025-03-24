Bleacher Report Proposes Brandon Aiyuk Trade Between Chargers & 49ers
If a team wants to trade for Brandon Aiyuk, it probably can have him if it makes the 49ers an offer in the next week.
The 49ers are saving cash for Brock Purdy's upcoming extension, and Aiyuk is due a $22.855 million option bonus on April 1. So if a team is willing to pay that bonus before Aiyuk is physically capable of passing a physical, they probably can Aiyuk for a mid-round draft pick.
Remember, Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus last season and probably will miss some or most of next season.
And yet, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton projects the Chargers to trade the 49ers a third-round pick for Aiyuk.
"A playoff-caliber club flushed with cap space is a good suitor for Aiyuk," writes Moton.
"The Chargers have $50.7 million in cap space, and they don't need his immediate contributions. Los Angeles went 11-6 with Ladd McConkey as its most reliable pass-catcher last season.
"Once Aiyuk fully recovers, he can be a more consistent deep threat than Mike Williams on the perimeter, while McConkey attacks the intermediate zones out of the slot."
This is an intriguing trade proposal. Aiyuk would be a much better fit with the Chargers than with the 49ers because Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a cannon and can take full advantage of Aiyuk's ability to stretch the field. As opposed to Purdy, who is a good quarterback but not a prolific deep passer.
If the Chargers offer the 49ers their third-round pick for Aiyuk, I imagine the deal will get done. But I'm still skeptical that a team will trade for Aiyuk and his option bonus before he can run.
We'll see.