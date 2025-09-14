Bold predictions for the 49ers when they face the Saints today
The 49ers won their Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks in an intense battle that was fought through the last whistle. The 49ers defense looked strong with new Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh, but the offense did look stagnant at times. Now they head into New Orleans to face the Saints. What are some bold predictions that could happen in this game?
1. 49ers Defense secures 2+ turnovers
Last week, the revitalized 49ers defense came to play. Linebackers were moving around the field at light speed, the defensive line was able to get stops, and corners locked down opposing receivers. This week should be no different, especially when you consider the talent on this Saints team. Yes, they have some great weapons like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, but their QB Spencer Rattler is bound to overthrow/underthrow some balls that 49ers players will intercept. If the interceptions don't work out, the defensive line will likely disrupt Rattler's throws and cause fumbles. We saw it from Bosa with the game on the line; he can easily do it again, especially considering the Saints' lack of talent at Right Tackle. Expect the defense to eat.
2. Christian McCaffrey hits 150 Total Yards
This might not seem like a bold prediction. CMC has been the league's best receiving back for several years, and is only one game behind Derrick Henry in most games of 150 total yards amongst current Running Backs. The thing that makes this prediction bold is the last time CMC reached this feat. The Super Bowl in 2023. Yes, it has been that long. If there was a game to break that streak, it is certainly this one. The 49ers are going to have to rely on McCaffrey in the run, and I'd expect Mac Jones to target him for easy checkdown yards often. If CMC doesn't reach this feat, I'd be shocked.
3. 49ers win by 14 with dominant defense
Isn't it great to have Robert Saleh back? It's only been one week, but since his return this defense has looked revitalized and competitive, even after all of their losses in free agency. Dee Winters has solidified himself as a starter, Sigle and Pinnock look like a quality safety duo, and even Upton Stout has shown some promise. All in all, this unit looks much stronger with Saleh at the helm. Having Saleh back, it seems nearly impossible that he would be unable to lead this unit to beat a weak Saints offense that shows very little promise in the passing game. I anticipate the Saints will be able to score on 2-3 drives, mostly field goals and one touchdown. But the Niners will be scoring left and right on offense with Mac Jones. I'll give an even bolder prediction: 49ers win 28-13.