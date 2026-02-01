The 49ers Must Monitor the Status of this Pending Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to address the left guard position this offseason, and one positive factor is the number of viable options currently available. Among the names that could sit near the top of many free-agent wishlists is Buffalo Bills left guard David Edwards. The question is whether Edwards could make his way out of Buffalo and ultimately land in San Francisco.

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue David Edwards in free agency?

Edwards has started at left guard for the Buffalo Bills over the past two seasons and did not miss a single start during that stretch. He proved to be a reliable and consistent presence on the interior of the offensive line. His steady play was a major reason Josh Allen remained upright and healthy, and it also played a role in James Cook taking a noticeable step forward as a running back. Edwards provided stability in both pass protection and run blocking, something that does not always show up in box scores but is critical to offensive success.

Buffalo is expected to attempt to bring Edwards back, but circumstances may complicate that effort. The Bills are coming off a devastating playoff loss that led to a major coaching shakeup. While the offensive coordinator remains in place, offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is moving on. Kromer is a highly respected line coach and would have likely been a significant factor in Edwards’ decision to return. His departure removes one of the strongest incentives for Edwards to stay in Buffalo.

The Bills also appear to be entering a transitional phase when it comes to the overall direction of the franchise. That uncertainty could open the door for a 29-year-old starting left guard to reach free agency when, under more stable circumstances, he might not. This is exactly the type of situation the 49ers need to monitor closely. Edwards is experienced, dependable, and still in his prime, which aligns well with San Francisco’s immediate competitive window.

That said, pursuing Edwards will not be easy. If he reaches free agency, Spotrac projects him to command a deal worth over $19 million. On one hand, that is a significant investment for a team that already has substantial cap commitments tied to aging veterans. On the other hand, the 49ers are potentially one piece away from solidifying a strong offensive line heading into the 2026 season.

Trent Williams does not have unlimited time left at an elite level, and upgrading left guard could dramatically elevate the entire left side of the offensive line. If San Francisco can solidify that unit, the offense could take a major step forward and potentially feature the best left side in the NFL.

Ultimately, the 49ers must closely track the David Edwards situation. If he becomes available, he should be among their top priorities in free agency. It may require creativity with the salary cap, but this is the type of move that could be worth finding a way to make happen.

