Brandon Aiyuk Watches Practice While Wearing 49ers Gear
Finally, it seems Brandon Aiyuk is on the verge of agreeing to a contract extension with the 49ers.
He watched practice from the sideline on Thursday for the first time in more than a week, and he wore 49ers gear for the first time since the end of last season. He was wearing a red cutoff shirt with a 49ers logo on the chest, and he stood between the two practice fields, close to the end zone, more than 60 yards away from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
One by one, people walked over to Aiyuk to talk to him. First, it was Deebo Samuel. Then it was Danny Gray. Then it was John Lynch who shook Aiyuk's hand and patted him on the back. Then it was George Kittle. They all seemed happy to see Aiyuk and he seemed excited to be out there. He kept fidgeting and stretching like a sprinter who was about to run the 100-meter dash.
It's worth noting that Shanahan did not walk over to Aiyuk and acknowledge him. Shanahan seemed focused on the players who were practicing. When practice ended, Shanahan asked all the players to huddle up so he could give a speech. Aiyuk didn't join them. He simply walked off the field.
On the surface, it seems like Aiyuk's relationships with Samuel, Kittle and Lynch are solid while his relationship with Shanahan could be strained.
It has been reported that the 49ers have upped their offer to Aiyuk and that the two sides are getting closer to agreeing to a deal. When you realize that Aiyuk bought a house in the Bay Area this offseason, it seems like this outcome was inevitable.