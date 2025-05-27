All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk's Personal Coach Says 49ers Overpaid for Brock Purdy

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk's personal wide receiver coach is former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Those two probably speak to each other frequently. This week, Houshmandzadeh went on Fox Sports 1 this week and was asked about Brock Purdy's five-year, $265 million contract extension.

"I believe they did overpay for Brock Purdy," Houshmandzadeh said. "I would have given Brock Purdy $47 million a year. That would have been the most I'm giving him. We needed you last year. You went 1-6 against playoff teams. We had guys hurt -- Christian McCaffrey was out, Trent Williams was out, Brandon Aiyuk got hurt -- and you couldn't really get it done.

"I think Purdy is a hell of a quarterback, but I'm not giving you money when you've shown me that when we need you to take over, you can't take over. When we need you to carry us, you can't carry us. But at one point, they said Jalen Hurts is overpaid. Now, Jalen Hurts is underpaid because he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. If Purdy takes the 49ers to the Super Bowl and they win it, then his contract is well worth it. Until he does that, he's overpaid."

I agree with Houshmandzadeh. I've never seen a quarterback get a five-year contract extension after winning six games, throwing 20 touchdown passes and missing the playoffs.

But this isn't about whether I agree with Houshmandzadeh -- it's about whether Aiyuk agrees with him. Is Houshmandzadeh speaking for himself or for Aiyuk as well? Do any other players on the team think Purdy got overpaid?

I imagine his contract is a major topic of conversation in the locker room, and some players might like it more than others.

