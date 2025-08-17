Brock Purdy Offers Uplifting Message to Teammate Following 49ers' Win
Brock Purdy was the first to praise 49ers teammate Jake Moody for his match-winning field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Although preseason games carry no official standings value, last week’s result was especially significant following a 30-9 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos.
Purdy thrilled with Moody’s game-winning heroics
Moody delivered an impressive 59-yard field goal in the final moments to secure the win for the 49ers.
To make matters more impressive, not long before, with 37 seconds left on the clock, he pinned a 44-yard attempt, too.
The third-rounder ended the game converting five of six field goal attempts, with his lone miss occurring in the first quarter, which understandably raised alarm bells.
Moody nearly missed again, this time on a short 26-yard attempt.
Postgame, Purdy once again demonstrated his leadership by expressing his delight at the outcome.
"We're all so happy for Moody hitting the game-winning field goal," the 49ers quarterback told KPIX's Vern Glenn postgame.
He added: "And just to celebrate, man. The rivalry of the Niners and Raiders, even though it's a preseason game. Everyone wanted this one, so it felt good."
Although head coach Kyle Shanahan typically takes a hands-off communication approach with kickers due to the simplicity of their role, he also added: "It's huge—we're happy for him. Going 4 for 5, hitting a 50-yarder and a game-winner from 59 yards, that was a hell of a day for him. I thought he kicked his ass off. It gives us a lot of confidence."
Is this a turning point for Moody's career?
It’s hard to deliver a verdict on whether this outcome could change the complexion of Moody’s career with the 49ers.
What can be said, however, is that Moody has bounced back to deliver two impressive long-distance kicks to secure the win.
At the time, his 2024 campaign prompted widespread discussion among the Faithful regarding his future with the franchise, and rightfully so, since special teams were a significant area of concern for the 49ers.
Moody simply needs to use this opportunity to keep progressing and improving. Given the number of injuries, it’s unlikely he will leave the organization in the short term, but this is a key window for him to make the most of.
Any dip in performance could prompt the 49ers' front office to revisit the option of re-signing Greg Joseph, though the injury situation continues to dominate their priorities.