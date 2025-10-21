Bryce Huff injury could speed up the 49ers' trade deadline timeline
The San Francisco 49ers had another notable injury with Bryce Huff going down for what appears to be a few weeks due to a hamstring injury.
The 49ers were already coming into the game thin at the edge rusher position, so the news is devastating for the team. For a team that was already in the market for an edge rusher, it may put even more pressure on them to make a move at the position.
Bryce Huff injury should make 49ers more desperate to add a pass rusher
Bryce Huff has been their source of pressure. He does not start because he is not great against the run, but the 49ers played him in obvious pass downs and he quickly became the team leader in sacks and pressures.
Without Nick Bosa his production started to see a decline, but he came back to life when the 49ers needed him against the Falcons. The 49ers still have their two starters in Mykel Williams and Sam Okuayinonu, but these two are much better against the run than they are rushing the passer.
Yetur Gross-Matos is expected to miss at least one more week, so the team will be leaning on Trevis Gipson and one of Williams Bradley-King or Robert Beal to get called up from the practice squad. These three have two combined pressures this season. It could increase the teams need to add a pass rusher at the trade deadline.
Kyle Shanahan noted that he would like a player who has years of control on their contract more than just a rental, but also said they will be open to making the team better in anyway that they can. Avoiding going to Houston with Bradley-King and Gipson as the only depth would probably be the best move.
Will McDonald makes a lot of sense, especially with Huff out. McDonald essentially replaced Huff on the New York Jets and was drafted by Robert Saleh. He is a pass rusher first, which would blend with the healthy starters in San Francisco and he is signed beyond this year, which Shanahan would like.
Either way, it means the 49ers cannot just sit back and wait to see what happens and see who develops. The depth is now too thin, and moves have to be made. The win over the Falcons should only increase the desperation that something that gets done before this week.