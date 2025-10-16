The top 7 edge rushers tied to the 49ers in trade talks
Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that they expect the San Francisco 49ers to remain in the pass rusher market as we near the trade deadline.
While Trey Hendrickson and a few other names have been reported as options, the two laid out seven names in total that they view the 49ers making calls on. Which would be the most exciting to acquire?
Kingsley Enagbare
Enagbare has been a rotational edge rusher for the Green Bay Packers. He is due a contract after this year, and being a fourth rusher in a rotation, the price to acquire him will be very cheap. It is a cost-effective way to improve the depth, but does not change much.
Arden Key
Due to the age and contract of Arden Key, he will come at the same trade capital as Enagbare, but the difference is that Key has played well in a starter role at times over the past few seasons, and Key has already played on the 49ers defensive line, even though it was not with Robert Saleh.
Key can also slide inside for pass rush snaps, which the team is losing by keeping Mykel Williams on the edge more and losing Yetur Gross-Matos.
Jermaine Johnson
Johnson is on a fifth-year option next year, so the 49ers can add him this year and have him on a reasonable deal in 2026.
Still, he is coming off a torn Achilles, he has 11 sacks in 36 games, and being a former first-round pick who just returned last week, the Jets likely see potential and a chance for him to improve his value now that he is healthy. The 49ers see a risk. They likely have differing values right now.
Bradley Chubb
Chubb is a playmaker and has four sacks already this season. He also has ten forced fumbles since 2022, which the 49ers could use.
Still, he is now 30 years old, he tore his ACL last year, and his salary is about to explode on the cap due to his contract. The 49ers would have to negotiate a new deal with him after the season, which could be complicated depending on how he plays. This is one where it would be fun in the short term, but they may be left holding the hot potato in the long term.
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary has 27 sacks since 2022 and has been a consistent producer as a pass rusher and run stuffer. He is a bit younger than Chubb, and while his contract may need to be massaged as well, it is not quite as painful to take on as Chubb.
Green Bay has Micah Parsons, and Lukas Van Ness is breaking out, so they may take calls. Still, they are Super Bowl contenders, and it would take something real to pry him away.
Will McDonald
McDonald makes a lot of sense. He is a former first-round pick with ties to Robert Saleh. He is the youngest of this group. He is signed to his rookie deal next year, and the 49ers would have the option to add his fifth-year option or let him play out his final year after they see him in person.
McDonald is better as a pass rusher than a run defender, but that is exactly what San Francisco needs. The price will not be nearly as bad as Chubb and Gary, and he fits their long-term plans much better than they do.
Trey Hendrickson
This is the obvious home run move. Hendrickson has the upside to match a Nick Bosa-level season; his contract is easy to take on, the fit makes sense, all they need is the Bengals to decide to sell.