Bucky Brooks Says 49ers S Ji'Ayir Brown Will Have a Breakout Season
One of the only bright spots for the 49ers during their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs was rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
He intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the first possession of the second half and gave the 49ers offense the ball in Kansas City territory. Of course, the 49ers somehow managed to punt a few plays later and blow a second-half lead, but Brown wasn't the one to blame.
Now NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks expects Brown to have a breakout season in 2024.
"The ball-hawking safety lived up to his reputation in Year 1. Brown notched a pair of regular-season interceptions and a postseason pick as a part-time starter who was thrown into the fire following Talanoa Hufanga's season-ending injury. The INTs showcased his range and ball skills, adding a dimension to a defensive backfield that feasts on tipped passes and overthrown balls down the field. With the 49ers expected to return to a scheme that places a premium on turnovers, the second-year pro could become a household name as a takeaway specialist on an elite defense."- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com analyst.
Brown started seven games last season -- five in the regular season and two in the playoffs. And in total, he recorded 5 pass breakups and three interceptions. Extremely impressive for a rookie who played fewer than 500 snaps on defense.
Brown should be the starting free safety all season, and he showed that he has great instincts range in the deep middle of the field. Now he needs to show that he can make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage, too. Last season, he recorded no sacks or tackles for loss. This season, he might get more opportunities to make those plays under rookie defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.
Expect Brown to have a big, big season.