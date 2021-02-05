Can the 49ers Afford to Bring Back Kendrick Bourne?

One of the more interesting decisions that the San Francisco 49ers have to make in free agency is on Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne is slated to be an unrestricted free agent and given how pressed their salary cap is, the 49ers might be forced to let him walk. Bourne won't command a hefty deal or anything like that. But he will worth more than the $3.2 million salary he was paid in 2020.

SpotTrac has free agent wide receivers such as Willie Snead projected market value at $7.4 million salary. Bourne is a much better player than Snead, so if those numbers are relatively true, the 49ers can kiss Bourne as good as gone. Now I do believe the 49ers will make a real push at him despite needing to take care of Trent Williams as well. Kyle Shanahan does have a soft spot for Bourne and he is an excellent No. 3 receiver.

All things considered, can the 49ers afford to bring Bourne back?

I think bringing Bourne back would only work on the video game Madden. Unless, of course, Bourne elects to take a team-friendly deal. I wouldn't count on that as he deserves to be paid what he is worth. If Bourne goes to a pass-happy offense, his numbers of 49 receptions, 688 yards, and two touchdowns exponentially improve. The fact that he did that with a revolving door at the quarterback position is quite impressive.

On the open market, Bourne's salary would probably range around $5 million to $6 million on a short-term deal. That is a fair price for him given what he has shown and what he can do if he has an actual quarterback. But that price is way too high for the 49ers. Williams' contract alone, if they can even re-sign him, is going to prove detrimental in retaining their other free agents.

Bourne has been solid for the 49ers and he could continue to flourish if he remains. However, he isn't irreplaceable. Shelling out that much money in an offense with a limited quarterback for a receiver like Bourne is unwise. Much like Kyle Juszczyk, he is a luxury the 49ers cannot afford right now. It is not like they do not want him back.

Bourne can still flourish elsewhere that actually passes the ball, while getting paid what he deserves. As for the 49ers, they could always take a receiver on Day 2 or 3 of the draft to fit into that role. Even Richie James Jr. is capable of sliding into the No. 3 wide receiver.

This offseason is going to see a lot of talented players walk away from the 49ers. It cannot be helped. Their salary cap is not in a favorable position.

Bourne should test the market and be paid his worth.