49ers’ Australia Opener Date Reportedly Set
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The San Francisco 49ers’ first game of the 2026 NFL season now has a reported confirmed date and time.
It was previously revealed that the San Francisco 49ers will open their season against divisional rivals the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia as part of the NFL’s international program.
While earlier speculation suggested it could be the first game of the season due to the 16-hour flight for both teams and an 18-hour time zone difference between Australia and the United States, it has now been reported that the matchup will take place on Thursday Night Football in Week 1, which will fall on Friday in Australia.
The Seattle Seahawks will likely begin their season on a Wednesday in the United States, whether at home or away, giving them a natural recovery advantage over the 49ers and Rams.
Little to no rest time for 49ers
Assuming the season follows its usual format, with three preseason games and a week’s break before the regular season, it will be a demanding task for the 49ers to travel to Australia, acclimatize, play, go home and then return in time to be ready for Week 2.
The prospect of playing in Australia is undoubtedly intriguing. It represents a new market, and the game continues to grow rapidly across the globe. However, there has been no confirmation on whether the 49ers will receive additional recovery time to offset the demands of such long-distance travel.
Their schedule is already expected to be challenging, with away games spread across the United States, as well as a second international fixture in Mexico. General manager John Lynch revealed at the NFL Combine that the team will be given resources to manage the demands of the schedule, though the extent of that support remains unclear.
At a minimum, both the 49ers and the Rams should be given as many additional days of rest as possible early in the season. With both teams coming off playoff appearances and boasting talented rosters on both sides of the ball, the focus should remain on competitive balance.
However, the schedule continues to grow more demanding each year, and this may be a step too far if it prioritizes revenue over on-field performance.
It is also a concern that the 49ers received poor grades for their training staff and facilities last season. As a result, getting off to a strong start with a win in Australia is more important than ever.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal