CBS Sports Gives the 49ers an A-Plus for their Draft
The 49ers may have had the most controversial draft of any team in the NFL this year.
Some analysts hated it. Pro Football Focus in particular gave it their lowest grade of all 32 teams.
Other analysts loved it. CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson actually gave it an a-plus and ranks it fifth-best in the NFL. Here's his breakdown.
WILSON: "Favorite pick: Good luck finding someone who knocks down more passes at the line of scrimmage than Alfred Collins. He's twitchy for his size and can shoot gaps with a quick first step and great hand usage. He can also win with power, is hard to move off the spot and is a high-motor player who will run sideline-to-sideline to get to the ball."
49ERS ON SI: If Collins can anchor against double teams, maintain gap integrity, push the pocket, bat down passes and record the occasional sack, he'll be worth the second-round pick.
WILSON: "Best value: CJ West is as juiced-up a defensive lineman as there is in this class. He slipped to the fourth round because he's just 6-foot-1 and has 31.5-inch arms, but as former Titans general manager Ran Carthon, my co-host on 'With the First Pick,' pointed out, West is a carbon copy of DJ Jones."
49ERS ON SI: West might actually be a better version of Jones, while Collins could be a better version of Javon Kinlaw, another former 49ers draft pick. Jones and Kinlaw played next to each other in 2020. Now West and Collins will start next to each other.
WILSON: "Most surprising pick: It's never really a surprise when the 49ers take a flier on a quarterback, and Kurtis Rourke certainly fits the mold of what Kyle Shanahan might be looking for. But they took the Indiana signal-caller in the seventh round, four picks before the Dolphins selected Quinn Ewers."
49ERS ON SI: The 49ers have much more success drafting quarterbacks in Round 7 than the Dolphins, so I'll give the 49ers the benefit of the doubt for now.