Charvarius Ward is Glad the 49ers Cancelled Joint Practices with the Saints

The 49ers originally planned to go to Irvine this week to practice for two days against the New Orleans Saints.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Recently, the 49ers had to cancel the trip because they're too injured. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was extremely disappointed. On Wednesday, cornerback Charvarius Ward was asked how he feels.

Q: Were you at all disappointed that the joint practices were canceled?

WARD: "No."

ME: Why?

WARD: "I just want to stay in my comfort zone and focus on ourselves and get better and compete against each other. I think we would have gotten the same amount of good work down there as we will up here. And I just like being home."

Q: Will you guys try to make these next two practices as intense as possible to match what the joint practices would have been like intensity-wise?

WARD: "I feel like we have some of the most intense practices in the NFL. I've been on a couple teams. Obviously Kansas City practices really hard, but I feel like we match that intensity that they practice at. We're always going to push ourselves every day in practice to get better and better. Practicing against ourselves is what's best for us in my opinion."

Q: Does that explain all the injuries that have occurred in training camp so far?

WARD: "I don't what's the reason behind that. It might just be bad luck. But obviously the goal is to have everybody healthy for Week 1 of the regular season."

