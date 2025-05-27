All 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers' Player to Watch at OTAs

The 49ers would be wise not to work McCaffrey too hard during the offseason.

Grant Cohn

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs on the field during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The 49ers' OTA practice in front of the media is this Thursday and the No. 1 player to watch is Christian McCaffrey.

Last year, McCaffrey skipped OTAs because he wanted a contract extension which the 49ers quickly gave him. Unfortunately for them, he had bilateral Achilles tendonitis which ultimately kept him sidelined until Week 10.

When McCaffrey finally returned, he was not explosive. The fastest speed he hit during a game was 17.4 miles per hour. He forced only 5 missed tackles. And then he tore his PCL and missed the final fave games.

Now, he says he's fully healthy with zero restrictions. On Thursday, we'll see if that's truly the case.

That's why CBS Sports says McCaffrey is the player to watch at 49ers OTAs.

"In 2023, three-time Pro Bowl running back McCaffrey was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and the 49ers reached overtime of the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs," writes CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. "In 2024, McCaffrey played four games while dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a PCL injury in his knee, and the 49ers went 6-11. Those 11 losses were tied for the second most by a team in the season after a Super Bowl loss ever.

"How much the soon-to-be 29-year-old running back participates in OTAs and how he looks will be something to watch because San Francisco's 2025 hopes may rest on his banged up body."

The 49ers would be wise not to work McCaffrey too hard during the offseason considering Achilles tendonitis is an overuse injury that could pop back up at any time. A big reason he got injured again so quickly last season is that the 49ers used him as if he never missed any time in the first place.

Mistake.

