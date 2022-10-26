Christian McCaffrey to Have Full Playbook Available to him Against the Rams

All systems are go.

Christian McCaffrey is set to have the full playbook available to him against the Rams. Kyle Shanahan confirmed this Wednesday at his press conference. Having an unleashed McCaffrey is just what the 49ers need and traded for.

But there is certainly still going to be some blurriness for him to get entirely embedded with the terminology in just over a week's time since arriving.

"It's a real challenge for anybody," said Shanahan. "But you gotta work at it. He did that a lot in the 48 hours he was here to be a part of it last week and I'm not worried about him doing it this week too."

McCaffrey, to my surprise, actually had a sizeable workload in his debut. He looked sweet with every opportunity given to him. It was just a teaser of what is to come once he gets the playbook down. Now that there won't be any limitations with the playbook, the creativity should be endless with McCaffrey. You just have to be concerned with any miscommunication on his end.

Again, getting down all of that terminology in a complex offensive system is challenging. Most of Shanahan's plays involve some sort of motion and choice routes. A lot of details for McCaffrey to get down, but one that the 49ers need, especially this Sunday against the Rams.

Deebo Samuel was missing in action at practice Wednesday, so the more McCaffrey the better for the 49ers. He can easily give the 49ers a similar impact. Dominating the Rams offensively hasn't been much of an issue for the 49ers during the regular season. McCaffrey could be a mere plug-and-play player for a portion of the game in replicating Samuel's impact.

For the 49ers sake, they better hope that McCaffrey can step up in a major way versus the Rams because they cannot fall in this game.