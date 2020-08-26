Cohn Zohn Podcast: The Winners and Losers of 49ers Training Camp

Training camp ends for the 49ers on Friday, and the Cohn Zohn has you covered with everything you need to know about it.

Here's what Grant and Lowell discuss on this week's episode:

1. What happens when training camp ends.

Grant and Lowell talk about how the 49ers immediately will begin game planning and preparing for their Week 1 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, after training camp ends on Friday. The 49ers will go from camp mode to regular-season mode and completely skip preseason-mode, as will every team this year.

2. Why the 49ers offense has outplayed the defense in camp.

Grant points out that injuries to the defense have allowed the offense to shine during camp.

3. The best and worst position groups from camp.

Grant singles out the quarterbacks and wide receivers, and Lowell asks about the defensive backs.

4. The players who rose up the most during camp.

Grant mentions Jaquiski Tartt and Kendrick Bourne. Lowell asks about George Kittle, who's still good, but could become even better if he learns from Jordan Reed.

5. The guy who couldn't part his car correctly and stole the show during Grant's post-practice breakdown.

Grant tells a follow-up story about the guy who tried backing into his parking spot outside Levi's Stadium and ran over the curb twice while Grant was filming his post-practice breakdown. This moment was by far the best and most popular thing Grant produced during the two weeks of camp, and he can't take credit for it. Life's funny that way -- the little moments often are the things we remember during the big moments of life. Lowell gives his own car story in a way. It's about the last time he ate lunch with Bill Walsh before Walsh died, and how Walsh told my dad to wipe the mayonnaise off his face.

You can watch the full podcast below.