Did the 49ers Make a Mistake not Drafting Shedeur Sanders?

Sure seems like it.

Grant Cohn

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks down field during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks down field during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers were in the market for a backup quarterback this offseason, and they easily could have drafted Shedeur Sanders had they wanted him.

Instead, the 49ers signed Mac Jones and Carter Bradley, and the Browns drafted Sanders early in Round 5 -- a few picks after the 49ers took wide receiver Jordan Watkins. And on Friday, Sanders threw for 138 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his NFL preseason debut. Granted, it was merely preseason, but he looked terrific.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97).
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) scrambles as Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) pressures in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Jones was up and down in his preseason debut with the 49ers. He started with a beautiful 50-yard deep throw to Watkins (more on him in a minute). But then he got hit a few times, the offense got backed up, and he got intercepted throwing to Watkins on third and 9.

To be fair to Jones, he threw the ball before Watkins made his break, and Watkins ran a bad route. He floated out of his break, rounded it off and drifted upfield which allowed the cornerback to undercut the pass. Still, Sanders didn't throw any picks.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's S
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Then, Cartery Bradley replaced Jones and quickly threw an ugly interception directly to a Broncos linebacker. Bradley is on the team primarily because his father, Gus Bradley, is the 49ers' assistant head coach.

I'm not saying Sanders definitely is better than Jones -- it's far too early to make that judgment. And Jones is having an outstanding training camp. But Bradley is not. He's terrible. And the 49ers easily could have had both Sanders and Jones. And the more good quarterbacks a team has, the better.

Just a few seasons ago, the 49ers went through four quarterbacks during a run to the NFC Championship Game. So there's a high chance that someone other than Brock Purdy will start at some point for the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in th
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And that's because the 49ers' offensive line is no good. When Trent Williams plays, it's decent. When he's out, it's the worst offensive line in the league. And this year, his backup is Spencer Burford, who got embarrassed against the Broncos.

Sanders seems like a perfect fit for the 49ers' offensive system. He's a pocket quarterback, and he can layer passes over the middle like Jones and Purdy. Don't be surprised if Sanders starts against the 49ers when they face each other in Cleveland this season.

And if the 49ers lose in Cleveland just as they did two seasons ago, remember they could have had Sanders for themselves.

